Hearts fought back from two goals down to record a thrilling 4-2 victory at home against relegation strugglers Livingston.

Jorge Grant and Yutaro Oda helped level the scoreline after two assists from in-form attacker Lawrence Shankland. The Jambos then took the lead through Cammy Devlin, before Shankland fired in his 28th goal in all competitions from the penalty spot in what proved to be a breathless first 45 minutes of action.

This weekend’s victory leaves Hearts 11 points clear in third and guarantees that European football will return to Tynecastle next term. Hearts players were lauded for their contributions in WhoScored’s team of the week - while players from Dundee, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Livingston and Ross County were also given plaudits.