Hearts provide update on contract talks with key duo

Both Emma Brownlie and Ciara Grant are both currently set to leave Hearts this summer when their one-year deals expire, but assistant manager Sean Burt hopes the pair can stay.

By Jack Dawson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

The duo both joined the club last summer after leaving SWPL1 champions Rangers and becoming the first-ever full-time professional players to sign for the Edinburgh club. Since then, they have both proved their worthby playing a major part in the team’s rise to fourth in the table. Burt believes any club would want to keep hold of them.

“From their performances, you can see how influential they are,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “On the pitch and off the pitch, they have been fantastic since they have came here. I think any team would want to keep those players.”

Brownlie has been one of Hearts’ star players this season. She scored the opening goal in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in November. The defender also won player of the month for her performances in January as the 29-year-old helped her side get a historic draw against Rangers as well as scoring the winner against Aberdeen. Grant has also been in fine form and recently took over as captain in Georgia Hunter’s absence.

Emma Brownlie celebrating the opening goal versus Hibs at Easter Road. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieEmma Brownlie celebrating the opening goal versus Hibs at Easter Road. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
Most Popular

When Brownlie was asked if she was looking to stay at the club next season, she stated the situation was “to be confirmed”. Grant’s contract situation is a little different. Hearts have the option to extend the 29-year-old’s stay for another year within her current deal.

