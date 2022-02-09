Hearts punished for losing their grip as Dundee win first Premiership game in ten

After losing 5-0 at Ibrox on Sunday, a 2-1 home defeat by the Premiership’s bottom club Dundee underlined that very point. The Edinburgh club have enjoyed a fine campaign to date but, as captain Craig Gordon stated just a few days ago, the job is far from finished.

This was the second time this season that Dundee had plundered a result from Gorgie. Back in October they were 1-0 down at half-time before a late Jason Cummings equaliser.

This time, they recovered from a poor first half display to overcome another 1-0 interval deficit. Danny Mullen found the net with a deflection off Toby Sibbick and then converted a cross via the Hearts crossbar 13 minutes from full-time.

Dundee's Charlie Adam chases Hearts' Beni Baningime at Tynecastle.

It was the Dens Park side’s first league win in ten attempts and lifted them off the bottom of the table. Hearts remain third with a ten-point advantage over fourth-placed Dundee United, but there is plenty work to do between now and May.

They had firm control of this game and the ease with which they lost it will doubtless be the subject of an inquest at Riccarton.

After only one win from the last four matches, Hearts were eager to regain winning form. They encountered a new opponent as goalkeeper Ian Lawlor made only his second Dundee appearance with Adam Legzdins injured.

The hosts built several cohesive attacks before breaking the deadlock on 21 minutes. As has often been the case this season, Barrie McKay was the architect.

A neat exchange with Beni Baningime inside his own half sent the diminutive forward running with the ball. He cut through the centre of Dundee’s midfield, skipped past Liam Fontaine and slipped a pass to Ellis Simms for a low finish beneath Lawlor’s unconvincing dive.

But for Ryan Sweeney’s goal-line clearance, McKay would have made it 2-0 just after the half-hour. Hearts’ dominance at that stage left the Taysiders scurrying about trying to win possession – frequently to no avail.

Lawlor’s double save denied McKay and Simms before the break, Dundee only threatening from the occasional set-piece. Their equaliser was well constructed six minutes into the second half, though.

Mullen swapped passes with Paul McMullan down the right and the striker’s delivery across goal caught Toby Sibbick on the shoulder. The ball ricocheted into Gordon’s net via the underside of the crossbar.

That imbued the away side with noticeable belief. They looked sharper in midfield with quick forward balls posing problems for the Hearts defence. It was no great surprise when they struck again on 77 minutes. Substitute McGinn’s first-time delivery invited Mullen to dart in front of Taylor Moore and finish in off the bar.

A superb late save by Lawlor prevented Moore’s header from Stephen Kingsley’s cross landing in the bottom corner. When the final whistle sounded, the travelling fans erupted in the Roseburn Stand as home supporters vented their frustration.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Souttar, Sibbick, Kingsley; Moore, Haring, Baningime (Mackay-Steven 80), Halliday (Ginnelly 64); Boyce, McKay (Woodburn 75); Simms.

Dundee (5-3-2): Lawlor; McMulllan, McGhee, Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr; Adam, Byrne, Mulligan (Anderson 64); Mullen, Rudden (McGinn 71).

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 15,527.

