Oda’s contract in the J1 League has run down and he is available to anyone willing to pay Vissel Kobe’s development fee. The player is interested in sampling European football, with Hearts and a number of other teams across the Continent willing to offer him a deal.

Oda would require a work permit to play in the United Kingdom and, should Hearts finalise an agreement, they would put the matter to the Scottish Football Association’s Exceptions Panel to request that the necessary documents are granted.

They are keen to recruit a player in Oda’s mould who can play out wide or through the middle as a central striker. He made his name as a right winger in Japan and represented his country at every youth level but has not yet made a senior breakthrough.

He is intrigued by the possibility of playing in Scotland having watched the success of Celtic’s Japanese players in the cinch Premiership.

Hearts want to strengthen their forward line as well as their defence during the January transfer window and a move for Oda would add competition in attack. Last season’s top goalscorer Liam Boyce is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and winger Josh Ginnelly has played centrally in his absence.

The Edinburgh club are also keen to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday either on loan or in a permanent move. They are waiting to discover if Wednesday will let him leave during the winter transfer window and, if so, on what terms.