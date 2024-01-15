The Tynecastle hierarchy want their top scorer to extend his stay

Hearts have offered Lawrence Shankland a lucrative new contract which would make him the highest-paid player at Tynecastle in more than a decade.

The Edinburgh News revealed on Saturday that talks had begun over improving the striker's current deal, which is due to expire in summer 2025. Hearts have put their proposed new terms to Shankland in the hope that he will prolong his stay until at least 2027.

They are aware of interest in the 28-year-old from a number of clubs in Scotland and England but have no intention of selling their top goalscorer in the current transfer window. That would only change if they received a transfer bid worth several million pounds.

Shankland's future remains the subject of intense speculation, although Hearts have yet to receive an offer for their prized asset. He has scored 18 goals in 28 games for the Edinburgh club this season, including 13 in his last 14 appearances prior to the winter break, and is hugely popular with supporters in Gorgie.

Club management recognise that he is crucial to their attempts to finish third in the Premiership this season, which could potentially guarantee European group-stage football for next term and with it extra income of £5m.