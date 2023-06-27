All four players played a significant role last season as Hearts achieved their best-ever SWPL finish. Handley and Michie were one of the first names in the team sheet come the end of the most recent campaign while Cowan continuously provided some tough competition for a place amongst the backline. Davies was a bit more unfortunate in the 2022/23 season as she spent four months on the side-lines with a hip flexor tear but managed to return to fitness just before the end of the season.

“I am delighted to see another four players choose to stay with the club for the next chapter of our journey,” manager Eva Olid told Hearts. “They are all very hard-working players and every day they come into training they want to learn and improve. That is a very important attribute to have as a player. When you apply yourself with the right attitude, like these players do, then it is a joy to coach them. I have been with Addie [Handley], Shona [Cowan] and Eilidh [Davies] since I first arrived at the club and I can see so much improvement in them all since then. It is nice that we will continue to work and grow together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cailin is a more experienced player and last season, she showed she has the energy to play 90 minutes and give her all every week. We introduced the split in the league last season, which meant the fixture congestion was quite busy for every team. We need players that have that type of energy. We know Cailin is going to play a big part in helping us to get our objectives."

Hearts will return to training on July 4th. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie