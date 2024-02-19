Hearts star addresses what Naismith's men want to do against Rangers as two bad traits won't hurt them
Cammy Devlin insists Hearts are keen to go one better against Rangers after a close-run tussle last time out at Ibrox.
The Australian midfielder has returned to action after a more than two-month stint out with injury. He came off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win over Motherwell and bolsters Steven Naismith's crop ahead of three big clashes.
After taking on Rangers this Saturday, a midweek derby at Tynecastle against Hibs beckons before a home game with Celtic a week on Sunday. Hearts have won eight games in a row and have won 11 from the last 12.
Devlin is delighted to be back amongst the matchday squads, and with the Gorgie side conceding in the 90th and 93rd minute to lose 2-1 against Rangers last time at Ibrox, the Socceroos man wants the next step. He said: "It’s a good time to be back, if we could have three games a week every week we’d take that.
"Coming back from injury you can see I'm desperate to be back out there. Three big ones, the Old Firm games are the ones you want to play in because you are challenging yourself, they’re the top two teams. Then the derby speaks for itself, midweek under the lights is very special. It’s only special if you win.
"First thing is first it’s Rangers, we’ll get a good week on the training pitch, we won’t get complacent or comfortable. We were really close to getting a result last time at Ibrox, going there and going one step better is where our focus will be.
"I look after myself, this was a contact injury. Three months is a long time but boys have come back from longer. When I was younger I was out of a year or so. Injuries are horrible, I hate being on the sidelines watching. You work as hard as you can in the gym and reap the rewards later on.
"You learn a lot. You can go one of two ways, sit and sulk and feel sorry for yourself, especially watching - it can be really negative on you. At tough times you need to show resilience and be the bigger person.
"Be there for your mates, support your mates because it is a team game and I’m big on that, being happy for everyone. When it comes to you doing your work, work as hard as you can. When you are watching the games, taking a back seat, you can pick up little things and look at what the coaching staff are wanting and that’s what I did, learn new things."