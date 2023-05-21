News you can trust since 1873
Hearts ratings v Aberdeen: One Tynecastle ace gets 9/10 but two as low as 5/10 in vital victory

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in Saturday’s vital 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.

By Craig Fowler
Published 21st May 2023, 15:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:14 BST

GK – Zander Clark – 5

At fault for the opening goal as he missed the cross. Every save was standard.

DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 9

Lawrence Shankland celebrates after putting Hearts 2-1 up against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Picture: SNSLawrence Shankland celebrates after putting Hearts 2-1 up against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS
Frozen out for periods this season, he was tremendous against the Dons. Tormented Jonny Hayes, created chances in the final third and strong as a rock defensively.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 6

Both Hearts centre-backs struggled in the first half as it seemed to be panic stations every time Aberdeen attacked. They improved in the second period.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 6

See Sibbick, though Rowles was the weaker of the two as he struggled at times with Bojan Miovski’s physicality.

DL – Alex Cochrane – 8

The second best player in maroon after Atkinson. Crossed for Lawrence Shankland to score the winner.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 7

Had a couple of opportunities to score. A threat in the final third.

MRC – Cammy Devlin – 6

Made many basic errors and his passing was poor. Did have an excellent last 20 minutes.

MLC – Peter Haring – 5

Struggled with his passing, while his concentration went at times. Maybe a little fortunate not to give away a penalty.

ML – Barrie McKay – 7

Made an excellent early pass to Cochrane. Worked back well as the game drew to a close.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 7

A nice winner and put in a lot of work up front. He was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, though.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 8

Brought Hearts back into the match with a goal of the highest order. His pace and creativity were a problem for the Dons before he was forced off injured.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

Had both bright and poor moments after coming off the bench.

Sub – Michael Smith – 7

Brought a steady head into the centre of the park before deputising for Cochrane at left-back after he started to struggle with cramp.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 5

Missed a glorious chance to seal the game.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

Was sharper than Haring in his few minutes.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

