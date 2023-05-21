Hearts ratings v Aberdeen: One Tynecastle ace gets 9/10 but two as low as 5/10 in vital victory
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in Saturday’s vital 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.
GK – Zander Clark – 5
At fault for the opening goal as he missed the cross. Every save was standard.
DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 9
Frozen out for periods this season, he was tremendous against the Dons. Tormented Jonny Hayes, created chances in the final third and strong as a rock defensively.
DRC – Toby Sibbick – 6
Both Hearts centre-backs struggled in the first half as it seemed to be panic stations every time Aberdeen attacked. They improved in the second period.
DLC – Kye Rowles – 6
See Sibbick, though Rowles was the weaker of the two as he struggled at times with Bojan Miovski’s physicality.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 8
The second best player in maroon after Atkinson. Crossed for Lawrence Shankland to score the winner.
MR – Yutaro Oda – 7
Had a couple of opportunities to score. A threat in the final third.
MRC – Cammy Devlin – 6
Made many basic errors and his passing was poor. Did have an excellent last 20 minutes.
MLC – Peter Haring – 5
Struggled with his passing, while his concentration went at times. Maybe a little fortunate not to give away a penalty.
ML – Barrie McKay – 7
Made an excellent early pass to Cochrane. Worked back well as the game drew to a close.
FW – Lawrence Shankland – 7
A nice winner and put in a lot of work up front. He was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, though.
ST – Josh Ginnelly – 8
Brought Hearts back into the match with a goal of the highest order. His pace and creativity were a problem for the Dons before he was forced off injured.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
Had both bright and poor moments after coming off the bench.
Sub – Michael Smith – 7
Brought a steady head into the centre of the park before deputising for Cochrane at left-back after he started to struggle with cramp.
Sub – Alan Forrest – 5
Missed a glorious chance to seal the game.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6
Was sharper than Haring in his few minutes.