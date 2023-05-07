Hearts ratings v Celtic: A few 7/10s and 8/10s despite 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle

GK – Zander Clark – 6

Didn’t have anything to do before the opening goal. Kyogo did score from close range, but Clark’s positioning for the cross is a little off, while the shot does go through him.

DR – James Hill – 8

Hearts players remonstrate with referee Alex Cochrane after the defender is harshly sent off. Picture: SNS

Put in an excellent performance. Constantly denied Daizen Maeda when the Celtic attacker ran at him.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7

Steady. His pace often stopped Celtic from threatening in behind.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 8

As he often does, made a number of interceptions in the penalty area with great positioning.

DL – Alex Cochrane – 7

Shouldn’t have been sent off, but also shouldn’t have allowed Maeda to get in behind. A really positive performance before then.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 8

Started brilliantly before being sacrificed for a defender after the red card. Terrific off the ball and dangerous on it. Some poor decision-making though.

MRC – Peter Haring – 7

Was a calm head in the centre as Hearts battled very well against the much-vaunted Celtic midfield.

MLC – Cammy Devlin – 6

Off the ball he was great. On the ball he left a lot to be desired with loose passing.

ML – Barrie McKay – 6

While the game was still a fair contest it was one of his better showings against either half of the Old Firm. Especially dangerous in the first 25 minutes. Fell out of it though.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Had an early header which Joe Hart did well to save. A bit of a thankless task once the red card meant he no longer had a strike partner.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 6

Competed well off the ball and made a lot of strong runs. His team-mates needed to look for him more.

Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 6

Solid defensively off the bench but didn’t provide the same punch going forward as Cochrane.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

Brought on to add more composure in possession to the midfield.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

On when the game was gone.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6

Same as Grant.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

