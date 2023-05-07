Hearts ratings v Celtic: A few 7/10s and 8/10s despite 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player during the defeat to Celtic at Tynecastle Park.
GK – Zander Clark – 6
Didn’t have anything to do before the opening goal. Kyogo did score from close range, but Clark’s positioning for the cross is a little off, while the shot does go through him.
DR – James Hill – 8
Put in an excellent performance. Constantly denied Daizen Maeda when the Celtic attacker ran at him.
DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7
Steady. His pace often stopped Celtic from threatening in behind.
DLC – Kye Rowles – 8
As he often does, made a number of interceptions in the penalty area with great positioning.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 7
Shouldn’t have been sent off, but also shouldn’t have allowed Maeda to get in behind. A really positive performance before then.
MR – Yutaro Oda – 8
Started brilliantly before being sacrificed for a defender after the red card. Terrific off the ball and dangerous on it. Some poor decision-making though.
MRC – Peter Haring – 7
Was a calm head in the centre as Hearts battled very well against the much-vaunted Celtic midfield.
MLC – Cammy Devlin – 6
Off the ball he was great. On the ball he left a lot to be desired with loose passing.
ML – Barrie McKay – 6
While the game was still a fair contest it was one of his better showings against either half of the Old Firm. Especially dangerous in the first 25 minutes. Fell out of it though.
FW – Lawrence Shankland – 6
Had an early header which Joe Hart did well to save. A bit of a thankless task once the red card meant he no longer had a strike partner.
ST – Josh Ginnelly – 6
Competed well off the ball and made a lot of strong runs. His team-mates needed to look for him more.
Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 6
Solid defensively off the bench but didn’t provide the same punch going forward as Cochrane.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6
Brought on to add more composure in possession to the midfield.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
On when the game was gone.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6
Same as Grant.