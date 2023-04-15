Hearts ratings v Hibs: Only one away player reaches 7/10 as Jambos deservedly beaten at Easter Road
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in Edinburgh derby defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.
GK – Zander Clark – 7
Made a very good save from Elie Youan in the first half and commanded his box well.
DR – Michael Smith – 6
Lasted less than two minutes before feeling his hamstring go and needing to be substituted.
DRC – Toby Sibbick – 6
Slow with his distribution and left in Youan’s dust on a couple of occasions towards the end. But still one of the better Hearts players.
DLC – Kye Rowles – 5
Was on hand to make a number of clearances as Hibs bombarded the box with crosses. Needs to improve his heading though.
DL – Stephen Kingsley – 5
A couple of crossfield balls to Stephen Humphrys aside, his passing could have been better, while he struggled a little defensively.
DMRC – Cammy Devlin – 5
One of his quieter displays in a Hearts jersey, though he did pick up his third booking of the season.
DMLC – Andy Halliday – 6
Battled and always made himself available for the ball without impacting game too much.
MR – Alan Forrest – 6
Was useful in terms of progressing play as it did Hearts well to have someone willing to run with the ball. Subbed on the hour.
AM – Jorge Grant – 5
A frustrating performance as he often got space around the final third but didn’t do anything with it.
ML – Barrie McKay – 6
Better than the majority of his performances in 2023 as the ball stuck to him, but he couldn’t ignite Hearts in the final third.
FC – Lawrence Shankland – 6
Swiped and found only fresh air with his only real chance.
Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6
Bright going forward with his running and movement. Still suspect defensively though.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6
Was a threat when he came off the bench but made the wrong decision often.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6
Added a bit of purpose in the centre after coming on. Victim of a heavy foul.
Sub – Alex Cochrane – 6
Asked to play the unusual role of left-midfield.