Hearts ratings v Hibs: Only one away player reaches 7/10 as Jambos deservedly beaten at Easter Road

GK – Zander Clark – 7

Made a very good save from Elie Youan in the first half and commanded his box well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DR – Michael Smith – 6

The Hearts squad applaud the fans before kick-off in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS

Lasted less than two minutes before feeling his hamstring go and needing to be substituted.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slow with his distribution and left in Youan’s dust on a couple of occasions towards the end. But still one of the better Hearts players.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 5

Was on hand to make a number of clearances as Hibs bombarded the box with crosses. Needs to improve his heading though.

DL – Stephen Kingsley – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of crossfield balls to Stephen Humphrys aside, his passing could have been better, while he struggled a little defensively.

DMRC – Cammy Devlin – 5

One of his quieter displays in a Hearts jersey, though he did pick up his third booking of the season.

DMLC – Andy Halliday – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battled and always made himself available for the ball without impacting game too much.

MR – Alan Forrest – 6

Was useful in terms of progressing play as it did Hearts well to have someone willing to run with the ball. Subbed on the hour.

AM – Jorge Grant – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A frustrating performance as he often got space around the final third but didn’t do anything with it.

ML – Barrie McKay – 6

Better than the majority of his performances in 2023 as the ball stuck to him, but he couldn’t ignite Hearts in the final third.

FC – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swiped and found only fresh air with his only real chance.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Bright going forward with his running and movement. Still suspect defensively though.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was a threat when he came off the bench but made the wrong decision often.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

Added a bit of purpose in the centre after coming on. Victim of a heavy foul.

Sub – Alex Cochrane – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to play the unusual role of left-midfield.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad