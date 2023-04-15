News you can trust since 1873
Hearts ratings v Hibs: Only one away player reaches 7/10 as Jambos deservedly beaten at Easter Road

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in Edinburgh derby defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

GK – Zander Clark – 7

Made a very good save from Elie Youan in the first half and commanded his box well.

DR – Michael Smith – 6

The Hearts squad applaud the fans before kick-off in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNSThe Hearts squad applaud the fans before kick-off in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS
Lasted less than two minutes before feeling his hamstring go and needing to be substituted.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 6

Slow with his distribution and left in Youan’s dust on a couple of occasions towards the end. But still one of the better Hearts players.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 5

Was on hand to make a number of clearances as Hibs bombarded the box with crosses. Needs to improve his heading though.

DL – Stephen Kingsley – 5

A couple of crossfield balls to Stephen Humphrys aside, his passing could have been better, while he struggled a little defensively.

DMRC – Cammy Devlin – 5

One of his quieter displays in a Hearts jersey, though he did pick up his third booking of the season.

DMLC – Andy Halliday – 6

Battled and always made himself available for the ball without impacting game too much.

MR – Alan Forrest – 6

Was useful in terms of progressing play as it did Hearts well to have someone willing to run with the ball. Subbed on the hour.

AM – Jorge Grant – 5

A frustrating performance as he often got space around the final third but didn’t do anything with it.

ML – Barrie McKay – 6

Better than the majority of his performances in 2023 as the ball stuck to him, but he couldn’t ignite Hearts in the final third.

FC – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Swiped and found only fresh air with his only real chance.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Bright going forward with his running and movement. Still suspect defensively though.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6

Was a threat when he came off the bench but made the wrong decision often.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

Added a bit of purpose in the centre after coming on. Victim of a heavy foul.

Sub – Alex Cochrane – 6

Asked to play the unusual role of left-midfield.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

