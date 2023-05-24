Hearts ratings v Rangers: One Hearts player reaches 8/10 in last-minute draw at Ibrox
GK – Zander Clark – 7
Made some decent saves while Hearts were ahead.
DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7
Started brightly bombing down the right but was forced backwards as the home side started to dominate. Solid enough defensively.
DC – James Hill – 8
Slipped at the worst possible moment in the build-up to Rangers’ equaliser. It was a shame that was the lowlight of his game because he was excellent otherwise.
DC – Toby Sibbick – 5
Not as convincing as Hill in the first half and made a bad error which led to Rangers going in front shortly after the break. Did well in a one-on-one against Alfredo Morelos.
DL – Kye Rowles – 7
Didn’t look out of place at left-back at all. Defensively pretty sound and got forward to support well.
MR – Yutaro Oda – 6
Another who was good early, especially off the ball where he was a disrupter, but Rangers soon figured him out.
MC – Cammy Devlin – 7
Snapped at the heels in the centre of the park. Is finding the adventurous passing under Steven Naismith a tough assignment though.
MC – Peter Haring – 7
Bounced back from a poor showing against Aberdeen but didn’t have the speed to stop Todd Cantwell in the build-up to the equaliser.
ML – Alan Forrest – 6
Put in a decent shift but didn’t manage to influence things too much in the final third.
FW – Lawrence Shankland – 7
Netted the opener for his 28th of the season. Excellent hold-up play the first half-an-hour with Hearts on top.
ST – Josh Ginnelly – 6
Always looking to stretch the home defence but didn’t receive enough service. Seemed to be bothered by a hand injury suffered in the first half.
Sub – Michael Smith – 6
Came on the centre of the park as Hearts switched to a 3-5-2. Booked.
Sub – Barrie McKay – 6
Did well in a rare promising attack for the visitors after coming on.
Sub – Garang Kuol – 7
Netted his first goal for the club in injury-time.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6
On late