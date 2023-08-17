Hearts ratings v Rosenborg: Two Jambos get 9/10 in famous European night at Tynecastle

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player after the 3-1 (4-3 aggregate) victory over Rosenborg in the third-qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Hearts are two games away from making the group stages of European football for the second season in succession after a famous victory at Tynecastle.

The tie looked lost in the early going after Ísak Þorvaldsson opened the scoring for the Norwegians, putting them 3-1 up on aggregate and giving the hosts a mountain to climb.

They made up some of that ground just eight minutes later when Lawrence Shankland latched on to a through ball and dinked his finish over the goalkeeper.

Hearts kept at it in a game which was played at 100 miles per hour and they got their reward five minutes into the second half when Cammy Devlin netted his first.

The match finally settled for the final 30 minutes as Hearts got a little deep, but it ended spectacularly when the roof lifted off Tynecastle following Devlin’s late winner.

Here’s how the Hearts players rated...

GK - Zander Clark - 8 Very unfortunate with the opening goal after making an excellent initial save. Hearts failed to clear and then the ball came through a crowd of bodies between his legs. Made another very good save in injury time.

DR - Nathaniel Atkinson - 7 Not as involved going forward as he usually is but did his defensive job very well.

DL - Stephen Kingsley - 8 The left-back's best performance in maybe a year. Particularly great in the first half as he rampaged down the wing and created the equaliser for Lawrence Shankland.