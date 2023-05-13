Hearts ratings v St Mirren: Two players reach 8/10 but too many 5/10s in second-half fightback

GK – Zander Clark – 8

Conceded twice but didn’t look like he could have done much about either. Made four good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DR – James Hill – 6

Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark shake hands at full-time after Hearts came back to earn a point. Picture: SNS

Appeared to be harshly penalised for the free-kick which enabled St Mirren to score their second. Played through pain in second half.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best of the back three. Showed good awareness and determination to block a first-half Alex Grieve chance.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 5

Positionally suspect and bullied off his man. Forgivable if it were Main, but it was the much slighter Grieve giving him a tough time.

DL – Andy Halliday – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taken off at the break after struggling in the first 45. He was far from the only one, to be fair.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 5

Determined to run with the ball. Takes too many touches and doesn’t lift his head enough. Faded badly.

MRC – Cammy Devlin – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ineffective off the ball as he chased a lot but didn’t impact. In possession his passing was an issue.

MLC – Peter Haring – 6

Competed reasonably well in the centre of the park in what was a tough assignment. Harshly sent off for what looked a clear yellow-card tackle.

ML – Barrie McKay – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feels like an age since he’s been on form in a match away from Tynecastle.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Steven Naismith talked about getting him the ball in positions where he could score. Apart from the late penalty that didn’t happen.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairly ineffective in the first half but had some nice touches and threatened on occasion. Second half, quite simply, Hearts don’t get anything out of this game without him. Scored the first and won the penalty for the second. Lots of hard running.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7

Lively off the bench and got an assist for Ginnelly’s goal.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put in a couple of dangerous balls.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 5

Steven Naismith got consistently frustrated with his passing.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added some urgency in attack.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad