Hearts ratings v St Mirren: Two players reach 8/10 but too many 5/10s in second-half fightback

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in the comeback draw with St Mirren in Paisley.

By Craig Fowler
Published 13th May 2023, 17:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 17:36 BST

GK – Zander Clark – 8

Conceded twice but didn’t look like he could have done much about either. Made four good saves.

DR – James Hill – 6

Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark shake hands at full-time after Hearts came back to earn a point. Picture: SNSLawrence Shankland and Zander Clark shake hands at full-time after Hearts came back to earn a point. Picture: SNS
Appeared to be harshly penalised for the free-kick which enabled St Mirren to score their second. Played through pain in second half.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7

The best of the back three. Showed good awareness and determination to block a first-half Alex Grieve chance.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 5

Positionally suspect and bullied off his man. Forgivable if it were Main, but it was the much slighter Grieve giving him a tough time.

DL – Andy Halliday – 5

Taken off at the break after struggling in the first 45. He was far from the only one, to be fair.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 5

Determined to run with the ball. Takes too many touches and doesn’t lift his head enough. Faded badly.

MRC – Cammy Devlin – 5

Ineffective off the ball as he chased a lot but didn’t impact. In possession his passing was an issue.

MLC – Peter Haring – 6

Competed reasonably well in the centre of the park in what was a tough assignment. Harshly sent off for what looked a clear yellow-card tackle.

ML – Barrie McKay – 5

Feels like an age since he’s been on form in a match away from Tynecastle.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Steven Naismith talked about getting him the ball in positions where he could score. Apart from the late penalty that didn’t happen.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 8

Fairly ineffective in the first half but had some nice touches and threatened on occasion. Second half, quite simply, Hearts don’t get anything out of this game without him. Scored the first and won the penalty for the second. Lots of hard running.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7

Lively off the bench and got an assist for Ginnelly’s goal.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

Put in a couple of dangerous balls.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 5

Steven Naismith got consistently frustrated with his passing.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 6

Added some urgency in attack.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

