Hearts emerged comfortable 3-0 winners against Dundee at Tynecastle as the European-bound Jambos put on a show for the bouncing home support.

Kenneth Vargas opened the scoring for the hosts, before VAR stepped in to rule out a Dundee penalty, after referee Nick Walsh deemed Stephen Kingsley to have handled a Lyall Cameron shot at goal.

Alan Forrest doubled the home lead in the second half and Lawrence Shankland finished scoring to seal victory in front of a home crowd buoyed by the clinching of European football beyond Halloween next season. Hearts have already wrapped up third and are on 66 points. Dundee sit in sixth on 41, five off St Mirren in fifth with two games to go.

The players on the pitch had the added battle of searing capital heat to deal with amid a carnival atmosphere in the stands. It was Hearts putting the neat passages of play together in the opening 15 minutes, on a day where tiresome running across the park was not for the faint hearted.

A strong Jon McCracken save denied the hosts an opener. Barrie McKay drove the ball forward and passed the ball to Shankland, who’s pinpoint cross found the head of Vargas, and the strong palms of the Dundee goalkeeper.

Vargas would not be denied a second time. Sumptuous crossing from McKay gifted the striker a free sight of goal, which he collected with aplomb through a cool finish. Dundee thought they had a way back into the game when Walsh pointed to the spot, after Kingsley was deemed to have handled the ball.

Protests ensued from the Hearts camp and eventually VAR called for a closer inspection, with Walsh changing his mind and ruling out the spot-kick. McKay was in the mood to hurt Dundee and after the break, he did just that.

As he looked to have lost the ball in his own half, he danced his way in and out of multiple Dundee players, slotting a defensive-splitting pass into the feet of Forrest. He rounded McCracken in no man’s land and rolled home into an empty net to give Hearts total control.

Teenage striker James Wilson almost made an instant impression off the bench, forcing McCracken into a one-handed save with a powerful drive at goal. It was a stroll for the hosts from there despite Curtis Main’s scramble to try and reduce the deficit.

Then, as is customary in most Hearts games, Lawrence Shankland popped up to turn a fine home move into the net to fully end proceedings. Attentions turn to the final week of the season away to St Mirren and at home to Rangers next weekend. Here’s how the Hearts players rated against Dundee.

Craig Gordon - 7/10 Vital minutes in his Euro 2024 bid. Wasn't overly busy but reacted smartly to make good saves from McCowan in the second half. Did well at the end to ensure Main didn't score.

Dexter Lembikisa - 6/10 A tough battle with in-form Dodgson but handled it fairly well. Subbed after an hour.

Kye Rowles - 7/10 Had the task of Bakayoko and you wouldn't have noticed the towering frontman in the game, thanks to the work of the Socceroos defender.