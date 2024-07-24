Hearts re-sign a 2012 Scottish Cup-winning legend on a one-year contract
Jamie MacDonald today returned to Hearts on a one-year deal 12 years since etching his name in club history as the goalkeeper who won the 2012 Scottish Cup. MacDonald, now 38, has agreed a deal to join the Hearts B team this season and help younger players develop.
He is a graduate of the Hearts youth academy who played in goal in the historic 5-1 defeat of Hibs at Hampden Park in the 2012 Scottish Cup final. He later moved on to Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Alloa Athletic, Raith Rovers and, most recently, Greenock Morton.
Hearts B team coach Liam Fox told the official club website that he is delighted to add MacDonald to his squad. “First and foremost, it’s great to have someone of Jamie’s quality and standing within the game added to our group,” he said. “Not only will he play a part on the pitch, but the learning he’ll provide to our younger players as well. He’s keen to come back, keen to play, and he knows he’ll be held to the same standards as anyone else in the dressing room.
“It might seem like an older goalkeeper will block the pathway, but it’s exactly the opposite. We’ve got two goalkeepers who have just turned full-time, one 16 and the other about to turn 16, and we didn’t want to block their path. Jamie will help them find the time to develop and make that next step to the B Team in the year to come.”
MacDonald added: “I’m delighted. It’s where I started in my career and spent a large part of my life here. To come back and be involved with the B Team is exciting for me. It’s a different kind of challenge but one that involved helping the next generation of Hearts players to come through.
“The aim of the B Team is to get the players ready for the first team environment. There’s been success with Aidan Denholm and Macaulay Tait, and that’s what all the other boys should be aspiring to.”
