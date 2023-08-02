The 28-year-old was part of the Jam Tarts promotion-winning side back in 2019 as they secured SWPL2 title. Since then, McGinley has spent the last four years at Dundee United where she also enjoyed promotion to the top-flight again in the 2021/22 season with her performances helping her win the SWPL2 Player of the Year.

Her success at Tannadice didn’t stop there, with the striker going on to become the club’s all-time top scorer as she netted 60 times in 73 starts while also racking up 31 assists. Last season was arguably the Dundee United captain’s best as she netted 17 times, the third-best tally in the division, to ensure her club’s safety in the top flight.

“As soon as we heard she was potentially available, we did everything we could to make the move happen,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “Danni [McGinley] is a proven goalscorer in Scotland and she showed that with a fantastic season last year. Danni [McGinley] is extremely determined to prove herself at the highest level and I know with that attitude, she will be a brilliant addition to the team.”