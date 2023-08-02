Hearts re-sign striker after a magnificent SWPL1 campaign last season
The 28-year-old was part of the Jam Tarts promotion-winning side back in 2019 as they secured SWPL2 title. Since then, McGinley has spent the last four years at Dundee United where she also enjoyed promotion to the top-flight again in the 2021/22 season with her performances helping her win the SWPL2 Player of the Year.
Her success at Tannadice didn’t stop there, with the striker going on to become the club’s all-time top scorer as she netted 60 times in 73 starts while also racking up 31 assists. Last season was arguably the Dundee United captain’s best as she netted 17 times, the third-best tally in the division, to ensure her club’s safety in the top flight.
“As soon as we heard she was potentially available, we did everything we could to make the move happen,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “Danni [McGinley] is a proven goalscorer in Scotland and she showed that with a fantastic season last year. Danni [McGinley] is extremely determined to prove herself at the highest level and I know with that attitude, she will be a brilliant addition to the team.”
McGinley has now become Hearts’ seventh signing of the summer as Olid looks to improve upon their record fourth-place finish last season. With the start of the SWPL campaign now less than two weeks away, the 28-year-old will have two friendlies against Boroughmuir and Sheffield over the coming days to acclimatise to her new side.