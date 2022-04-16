Hearts reach third Scottish Cup final in four years with 2-1 win over ten-man Hibs at Hampden

Robbie Neilson oversaw a 2-1 victory for his side thanks to two magnificent first-half goals from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsely. Hibs halved the deficit through Chris Cadden merely seconds after Kingsley’s strike, but Joe Newell’s second-half red card left them with ten men.

Hearts had controlled the first 45 minutes and should probably have been more than 2-1 ahead by the midway point in this affair. However, Hibs rallied after the interval and weren’t overly fazed when they lost Newell. Only another stunning stop by Craig Gordon denied Ryan Porteous an equaliser as they pressed and probed.

However, Hearts did enough to retain their advantage through to the end. Having lost to Celtic in the 2019 and 2020 Scottish Cup final, they will now face either the Parkhead side or Rangers in the 2022 edition.

Stephen Kingsley celebrates after scoring Hearts' second goal against Hibs.

They will also take the Scottish Cup’s European slot regardless whether they win or lose the final. That means a berth in the Europa League play-off, which carries a parachute into the Europa Conference League group stage for the loser.

Following last week’s Premiership victory for Hearts at Tynecastle Park, Hibs made five changes for this tie. Porteous returned in defence amid a four-game league ban but Hearts kept faith with the same team.

An early Hibs penalty claim for handball against Stephen Kingsley was ignored by referee John Beaton. Hearts struck the first blow ten minutes later.

Hibs conceded possession cheaply from a free-kick inside their own half and Barrie McKay fed the loose ball to Simms. He dispatched an unstoppable 22-yard shot which roared into the net past the Easter Road goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Kingsley’s second on 21 minutes was equally sublime. The defender bounced a free-kick off Liam Boyce and arced the return ball perfectly into Macey’s top right corner. Those in maroon might have dreamed momentarily of trouncing their city neighbours again at that stage. It was short-lived.

When Lewis Stevenson dispossessed Toby Sibbick just inside the Hearts penalty area just a minute later, Hibs had the catalyst for a lifeline. Stevenson’s cutback found Cadden, whose first attempt at goal rebounded off the grounded Newell before the second attempt was stroked into Gordon’s net.

The interval scoreline read 2-1 but would have been more in Hearts’ favour had Boyce’s stoppage-time shot not rolled wide following a run through on goal.

Seeing Craig Halkett stretchered off with an ankle injury early in the second half was a concerning sight for anyone connected with Hearts. They had already lost Andy Halliday to injury in the first half.

The latest phenomenal save by Gordon prevented Porteous’ header levelling the scoreline from Ewan Henderson’s corner. The Scotland internationalist touched the ball onto his right post and then collected the rebound.

Hibs’ hustling and pressing unsettled Hearts and they looked most likely to score the game’s next goal. Newell then received a second yellow card and subsequent red for sliding in on Peter Haring.

Macey saved from Simms and Paul McGinn slid in to block McKay’s follow-up. Although Hearts had a numerical advantage, Hibs still looked the more threatening side entering the final 15 minutes. Gordon was forced low to his right to stop Henderson’s free-kick from distance.

Feisty tackles from both teams became more common as the minutes ticked away. The Hibs substitute Elias Melkersen should found the target with a header from Cadden’s cross and, with eight minutes of stoppage time announced after injuries and time-wasting, the away support hoped for a late equaliser.

Porteous was sent forward as an emergency striker by manager Shaun Maloney but the dying moments saw Hearts see out the game, securing the place in the final on Saturday, May 21.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Sibbick, Halkett (Moore 51), Kingsley (Devlin 87); Atkinson, Haring, Halliday (McEneff 40), Cochrane; Boyce, McKay; Simms.

Hibs (3-5-1-1): Macey; McGinn (Campbell 74), Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Newell, Doyle-Hayes, Stevenson (Melkersen 74), Clarke; Henderson (Mueller 90); Scott (Jasper 90).

Referee: John Beaton.

Attendance: 37,783.

