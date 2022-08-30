Hearts ready for transfer action after Robbie Neilson meets club board with four players returning to ease injury crisis

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defenders Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick are both free of suspension for Wednesday night's Premier Sports Cup last-16 meeting with Kilmarnock. The versatile Stephen Kingsley is fit after missing Sunday’s league win against St Johnstone, while centre-back Craig Halkett has an outside chance of featuring.

Having even three of that quartet available would be a considerable help to manager Robbie Neilson following injuries to Australian defenders Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson, plus the long-term absence of striker Liam Boyce.

Rowles is sidelined for up to eight weeks with a fractured metatarsal but Boyce will miss seven to nine months after tearing a cruciate ligament. Atkinson’s groin issue is understood to be much less serious.

Neilson met the Tynecastle Park board on Monday and, along with sporting director Joe Savage, is now pressing ahead with plans to sign a new forward. He also hopes to recruit one or two additional players.

“With Liam's longer-term injury we need to look at that area,” said Neilson. “It's an area we've always been focusing on to be honest with you. We have a couple of targets and hopefully we can get them over the line. We know we need to recruit but the key thing here is always making sure we get quality in.

“We will probably try to add another one or two to that but, again, there is no point just adding numbers. We have young players here who have come in, like Lewis Neilson, Connor Smith, Euan Henderson and Finlay Pollock. If the guys we look at aren't at a better level than that, then they won't be coming here.

“I’ve been chatting to the board for the last few weeks to be honest. We had a meeting on Monday that was already scheduled. We went over it again and, given the extent of the two injuries, that’s what we’re looking to do [strengthen]. It’s just a case of getting it done now.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at Riccarton.

“Boycie has done his cruciate which is hugely disappointing. He's been a key player since I came back to the club but it's something we just need to deal with. I'm devastated for him because he has been great for me. We just need to get him the best surgeon and the best rehab to get him back as quickly as we can.

“Rowles has a fracture of the metatarsal so he will be six to eight weeks, which again is disappointing but not to the extent of Boyce. The other guys picked up mild injuries and should be back within the next couple of days to a week.

“Atkinson won't make Wednesday but Cochrane is back, Sibbick, Kingsley and potentially Halkett depending on how he is from today. We have a number of boys coming back in so it's not a huge issue.”

Halkett did a workout at Riccarton on Tuesday having been absent with a hamstring injury since the first leg of Hearts’ Europa League play-off in Switzerland. “He's been a key player for us over the last 18 months to two years so it's good to get him back in the fold,” said Neilson.