Hearts receive more tickets for Motherwell trip after initial batch sells out

Eager supporters snapped up the initial 2,200 allocation for the away stand in Lanarkshire with the club announcing on Tuesday there were none remaining for the noon encounter, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, after discussions with Motherwell, another two sections have been opened up. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay made the announcement in a club statement with details to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: |”On Tuesday, our allocation of 2,200 for this Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at Motherwell sold out. Our hosts have opened up two more sections, so we can expect to see in excess of 3,000 Hearts fans at Fir Park.

Hearts fans in the away end at Fir Park during the 3-0 victory earlier this season. Picture: SNS

“This is our second away match in a row and comes off the back of last week’s Scottish Cup win at Hamilton Academical. There were 3,727 Jambos in South Lanarkshire, which is the biggest ever away attendance recorded at Accies’ stadium.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad