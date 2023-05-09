Hearts reel back expectation of Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime returning this season

The pair are each battling back from ACL tears sustained in 2022. Baningime has been absent since limping off after opening the scoring in Hearts’ 2-0 win over Livingston last March, while Boyce has been out since sustaining his injury in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone in August of this season.

Both the midfielder and the forward have returned to training in recent weeks. They are pushing to regain full fitness and make themselves an option for Naismith as he seeks to overhaul Aberdeen in the race for third place in the cinch Premiership table.

However, the caretaker manager revealed the club are looking at the bigger picture when it comes to the pair. If they can prove they’re fully recovered then they will have the chance of being involved, but it’s more a case of managing their return so they’re readying to hit the ground running when the 2023/24 campaign begins.

Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are put through their paces at Hearts training. Picture: SNS

“They have been back out on the pitch but with those two there’s no expectation of them playing this season,” said Naismith.

“If they kick on in the next two weeks and they look really good and we think they are ready, they might be involved. But they’re not going to be pushed, because I know how it can be.

“Just having them out on the pitch most days with the squad is going to be benefit them more for pre-season.”

