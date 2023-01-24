The English Championship club submitted a bid which was instantly dismissed by Hearts, who value Sibbick highly after his rapid development this season. They have no intention of selling him having watched him become an important member of their defence

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy is an admirer of the player having watched him at former club Barnsley. It remains to be seen if he will return with a greater offer as the Lancashire side battle relegation to League One, but Tynecastle officials have no wish to let the 23-year-old leave.

Sibbick only joined Hearts from Barnsley last January and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. He is considered a long-term asset with the potential to develop more with greater experience in the Scottish league.

After enduring a difficult spell earlier in the season with some fans aiming criticism in his direction, Sibbick has recovered to reclaim a starting place and win over many supporters. His recent run of games has coincided with Hearts’ nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions as he excelled in central defence.

He claimed his first goal in maroon on Sunday to complete a 3-0 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Sibbick sprinted out of defence in stoppage-time to take Stephen Humphrys’ weighted pass on the run. He then waited for David Marshall to emerge from his goal before clipping a deft finish over the Hibs keeper and into the net.

