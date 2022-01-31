Hearts reject fresh Rangers bid for John Souttar - latest deadline day news from Tynecastle

The bid is believed to be less than £400,000 and was refused by Tynecastle officials this afternoon. Souttar missed training at Riccarton this morning to undergo rehabilitation work on his ankle and Hearts are adamant he will stay unless their £500,000 valuation is met.

Souttar signed a pre-contract to join Rangers at the end of the season and the Ibrox club would like a deal done before the midnight deadline if possible. They had a £300,000 offer rebuffed earlier this month and it remains to be seen if they will try again before the window closes.

The Scotland internationalist is seen as an important part of the Hearts defence and they will look to sign a quick replacement if a deal is done tonight.

John Souttar at Riccarton.

Any other signings are looking unlikely at this stage. A new attacker had been considered but, with everyone fit, Riccarton officials will only sign another player in that position if he is significantly better than what they already have.

Three new recruits have been brought in this month so far. Defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick both signed permanent deals, while striker Ellis Simms agreed a loan move from Everton.

There is a possibility of some of the younger first-team members moving out of Tynecastle on loan next month. SPFL rules allow lower-league clubs to sign players on loan into February.

Hearts will look to exploit that option to ensure some of their less-experienced players get game time.

