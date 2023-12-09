Despite Lawrence Shankland's 13th strike of the season, Hearts suffered a 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen after losing a goal in stoppage-time. Bojan Miovski initially cancelled out Shankland's first-half header before Leighton Clarkson plundered the winner at the end of a 92nd-minute counter-attack.

The result eased some pressure on the Pittodrie manager Barry Robson and sees Hearts slip from third to fifth in the cinch Premiership table. In a keenly-contested affair, both teams went at one another and produced a series of uncompromising challenges. Tempers frayed occasionally as tension grew during the second half with the score at 1-1.

Hearts looked in control in the opening 45 minutes, however they spent long periods in their own half as the second half progressed and ultimately could not keep their hosts at bay. Aberdeen earned their reward for refusing to accept a draw when sitting 11th in the league.

Alex Lowry, Toby Sibbick and Kenneth Vargas were recalled for this match by Hearts, who moved ahead inside 20 minutes through a more established face. Shankland cleverly evaded the attentions of Graeme Shinnie to arrive at the back post and nod Alex Cochrane's corner into the net. It was a textbook goal, warmly received by more than 1,500 travelling fans from Edinburgh.

Clarkson nearly equalised for Aberdeen on 33 minutes. He arrived late to meet Jonny Hayes' free-kick after Calem Niuewenhof got himself into needless trouble near his own penalty area, but the attempt bounced wide of goalkeeper Zander Clark's post.

Aberdeen were on the offensive approaching half-time. Shinnie's long-range effort landed off target and those in red were booed off the field by home supporters at the interval. Clark held Miovski's attempt early in the second period before Richard Jensen hit a screaming 25-yard effort which the Hearts keeper pushed over his crossbar at full stretch.

The pressure paid off on 54 minutes when Miovski restored parity. Jamie McGrath fell under pressure from Nieuwenhof inside the visitors' penalty area but had enough awareness to rise quickly and prod the ball to his right to Miovski. The North Macedonian angled a tidy finish low into the far corner of the net with his right foot.

The same player shot into the side netting minutes later after running in behind the Hearts defence. At that point, the Tynecastle side looked increasingly vulnerable. When Beni Baningime executed a cynical tackle to take down McGrath as the Irishman as he broke free in midfield, a melee involving players from both teams ensured in the middle of the field.

Baningime was cautioned, as was team-mate Frankie Kent, and Hearts needed to regain some discipline and composure. The game was now frequently being broken up by fouls and late tackles as some players engaged in underhand tactics, although the wet and slippy pitch made it difficult for those trying to keep their feet.

The closing stages were open and gripping without containing an abundance of quality attacking play. Both teams sensed the chance to garner three points instead of one. Duk headed Shayden Moriss' cross wide of goal as two Aberdeen substitutes combined. Duk would also have a major hand in the goal which decided this encounter.

In the second of eight minutes added time, he ran on to Nicky Devlin's long ball in behind the Hearts rearguard. Kye Rowles could not catch the Cape Verde internationalist, who clipped the ball across the six-yard box as he neared goal and allowed Clarkson to drive his finish into the net.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Pittodrie:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Held shots and crosses when called upon. Will be disappointed to concede two goals.

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 6/10 Another solid display. Finished the game at right wing-back after Halkett came on and did not look out of place despite being left-footed.

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 7/10 So often a barrier to Aberdeen attacks. Hearts needed his authority when under pressure.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Comfortable for most of the game but could not catch Duk at the winning goal.