The year 2025 continues to look fairly prosperous for Hearts as they secured a respectable point at Pittodrie - a ground where they have not won since 2016. However, they left lamenting Jorge Grant’s stoppage-time penalty saved by the Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan. If converted, that would have earned the Edinburgh club a third win in a row and pushed them out of the Premiership relegation zone.

Hearts have now started the year with three successive clean sheets after 1-0 wins over Motherwell and Dundee United. Aberdeen’s winless run stretched to 11 matches as a result of this 0-0 draw, which left their supporters audibly frustrated throughout the afternoon. Grant’s late penalty was the one down side to a strong and disciplined Hearts performance. It was certainly an opportunity missed.

Recent loan signing Elton Kabangu made his debut for the visitors and looked a useful acquisition who isn’t slow to unleash attempts at goal. Although Hearts didn’t fashion lots of clear scoring opportunities, they carried a notable threat in the second half and became more menacing once Kabangu entered the fray on 66 minutes.

Recent signing Jamie McCart made his first Hearts start, with Kabangu on the substitutes’ bench after receiving a UK work permit. Aberdeen installed new faces Jeppe Okkels and Kristers Tobers in their starting line-up in the hope of ending that miserable run of form. Tobers almost scored from a corner in the opening minutes, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon rescuing his side with a save at point-blank range.

Grant and James Wilson both scuffed attempts at goal for the visitors before Topi Keskinen did likewise for Aberdeen at the opposite end. The hosts looked more threatening but the quality of football from both teams was questionable at times. Keskinen should have opened the scoring for Aberdeen on 33 minutes after fastening on to Kevin Nisbet’s terrific reverse pass in behind the Hearts defence. However, the Finnish winger dragged his left-footed shot wide of goal.

An interval scoreline of 0-0 probably suited the away team more. The Pittodrie natives were less than impressed, particularly with referee Steven McLean’s performance. One home fan turned to the Hearts media team at the back of the main stand early in the second half and shouted: “How much did yeez pay the referee?”

Kabangu emerged to replace Musa Drammeh midway through the second period and almost scored five minutes later. His powerful header from Jorge Grant’s cross was touched over by the airborne Ross Doohan in Aberdeen’s goal. The resultant corner saw McCart’s header hit the post and Kabangu’s volley from the rebound blocked. The Belgian striker looked the part as he added extra threat for Hearts.

The travelling support appealed for a penalty when Kabangu fell under pressure from the Aberdeen substitute Dante Polvara on 77 minutes. Referee McLean was unmoved. He did point to the spot in the final minute of stoppage-time when Sivert Heltne Nilsen bundled Grant over while challenging for James Penrice’s cross.

Grant stepped up but Doohan’s diving save to his right pushed the ball onto the post. With that went the away team’s hopes of a priceless win. The midfielder looked dejected at full-time as the chance for three huge points was lost. He was sent off last time these teams met at Pittodrie and won’t have fond memories of this trip, either.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Pittodrie:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Instinctive early save from Tobers. Wasn't overly troubled thereafter. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Stayed high on the right but Okkels' pace caused him problems a few times. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 8/10 Really composed with excellent reading of the game. Headed and cleared danger and mopped up where needed. | SNS Group Photo Sales