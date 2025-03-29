Some ruthless Celtic pace and finishing consigned Hearts to defeat in Glasgow in a result which damages the Edinburgh club’s European aspirations. Clinical attacking earned the Premiership leaders three goals to strengthen their grip on the title, leaving Hearts frustrated and well-beaten in truth.

The game was over as a contest by half-time as Daizen Maeda scored twice either side of Jota’s goal. Hearts couldn’t deal with the speed of those two or winger Nicolas Kuhn as they sprinted in behind at regular intervals.

The 3-0 advantage was a comfortable cushion which Celtic maintained throughout the second half to ensure they remain 13 points clear at the top of the league. Hearts stay sixth but are now eight points behind third-placed Hibs and seven behind Aberdeen in fourth. Third and fourth spots guarantee European football next season.

Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo made his Celtic league debut in this game in place of the injured Kasper Schmeichel, while Hearts welcomed back Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin after concussion. The visitors also handed Harry Milne a debut after signing him from Partick Thistle last month. He lined up on the left of a three-man central defence as head coach Neil Critchley tried a different system to his usual back four.

Hearts began confidently and forced Sinisalo into an instinctive reaction save with Lewis Neilson’s left-footed shot from Adam Forrester’s corner after nine minutes. Some erratic Celtic passing from their own defensive zone helped raise confidence levels among those in maroon. Yet hope diminished when Maeda opened the scoring on 17 minutes. He sprinted in behind Neilson to collect Callum McGregor’s through ball and tuck it low beyond Craig Gordon.

The second came six minutes later. Nicolas Kuhn’s clipped cross was headed goalwards by Maeda after he escaped Neilson by darting in behind the defender. The ball bounced off Gordon’s left post and, with the keeper grounded, Jota arrived to thump it into the net. Although Hearts pressed their hosts high, they looked vulnerable to counter-attacks because of Celtic’s pace. Teenager James Wilson headed James Penrice’s cross wide as half-time approached in what was a good scoring opportunity for the away side.

Celtic added their third with another of those lightning-quick attacks four minutes before half-time. Kuhn sprinted off down the right to deliver a low cross which the irrepressible Maeda touched home at the back post. At that point, this game became more about damage limitation for Hearts.

With Celtic comfortable, the second half played out as pretty much a non-event. The Parkhead side didn’t overly exert themselves knowing the points were secure, and Hearts simply wanted to avoid conceded more goals. They now face a home match against Dundee United and a visit to Motherwell before the Premiership split, and will likely need points from both games to guarantee a top-six spot.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Celtic Park:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Might have come out further to confront Maeda at the opening goal. Could do nothing about the second or third. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 6/10 Didn't do much wrong. One of few quick enough to cope in among Celtic's attackers. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Lewis Neilson 5/10 Early shot saved by Sinisalo. Couldn't keep pace with Maeda whenever he moved clear. | SNS Group Photo Sales