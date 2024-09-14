Hearts produced a determined and resilient performance at Celtic Park but lost to a disputed penalty-kick and a late Luke McCowan goal. This was the Tynecastle side’s seventh straight defeat in a run of eight games without a win, however there was notable improvement in their display against the Premiership champions.

Celtic have yet to concede a league goal this season and dominated possession during the afternoon. Hearts remained solid and composed, breaking forward on occasions when they won the ball. The game largely hinged on two controversial penalty decisions which both went in Celtic’s favour prior to Luke McCowan’s first goal for his new club.

With the scoreline blank, Hearts were awarded a first-half spot-kick which was then rescinded after a VAR review. The ball struck Liam Scales’ arm but referee Colin Steven, having given the award, retracted it after visiting a touchline monitor. In the second half, he went to the monitor again and this time penalised James Penrice for handling Nicholas Kuhn’s cross.

That allowed Celtic’s £11m record signing, Arne Engels, to score on his first start. McCowan’s late goal made it two goals for two recent signings to earn the Glasgow side three points and maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign. Hearts left Glasgow dejected and frustrated at the officiating, but also aware of the positives within their own display.

Frankie Kent was left on the bench by the visitors following a bout of illness, with Craig Halkett playing in the centre of a three-man defence. Beni Baningime returned in midfield and Gerald Taylor was also reinstated at right wing-back following the defeat by Dundee United two weeks ago. Celtic handed Engels his first start in midfield for a game they were expected to win.

Kyogo shot wide of target when one-on-one with the Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon after 10 minutes. Gordon then parried a deflected attempt by Reo Hatate. The hosts were playing the game largely in opposition territory as the visitors’ three-man defence quickly became a back five. Engels exchanged passes with Kuhn on 23 minutes and lashed a left-footed drive off the foot of Gordon’s left post.

Hearts’ first attacking foray of the afternoon earned them a penalty award on the half-hour mark, but that was eventually overturned following a VAR review. Lawrence Shankland headed Penrice’s corner goalwards, the ball clearly struck Scales’ arm and referee Steven pointed to the spot. After watching the incident again on a touchline monitor, Steven rescinded the penalty - much to the dismay of those from Edinburgh.

Shankland forced an acrobatic save from the Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as the interval approached. At that point, Hearts were gradually imposing themselves on this affair. They still had to be conscious of Celtic’s quick attacks. Kyogo brought a fantastic low save from Gordon and Kuhn’s netbound follow-up attempt was deflected wide by James Penrice’s sliding block.

Minutes after the restart, another penalty decision went against Hearts. Penrice was penalised for handling Kuhn’s cross following another touchline review by the referee. This time he awarded the spot-kick and Engels calmly sent Gordon the wrong way to open the scoring on his first start for his new club.

Hearts became more adventurous as they pursued an equaliser, although clear chances remained at a premium. Substitute Blair Spittal created a fine opening for fellow replacement Musa Drammeh on 83 minutes. Spittal’s cross from the left found the Spaniard stretching to connect with the ball, and his shot tamely rolled into Schmeichel’s grasp.

That would have been a fine way to mark his debut in maroon. Drammeh looked lively and hungry after waiting patiently for an opportunity since arriving in the summer from Sevilla B. Celtic substitute McCowan produced a late strike from 20 yards for his first goal at Parkhead to put the final result beyond any doubt. The diving Gordon got his right hand to the ball but it ricocheted into the net via the keeper’s right post as Hearts’ winless run continued with a 2-0 defeat.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Celtic Park:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Important saves from Hatate and Kyogo. Had no chance with the penalty, got a hand to Celtic's second goal.

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Efficient display from one of Hearts' most reliable players.

3 . CB: Craig Halkett 7/10 Filled what would have been Kent's role in the middle of Hearts' back three. Competed well and denied Kyogo too much space.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 A couple of slack pieces of distribution. Those apart, fairly solid.