Hearts savoured their first league win at Celtic Park in more than 16 years thanks to goals from captain Lawrence Shankland and defender Stephen Kingsley. They struck in the first half to earn three massive point for the visitors, who were well worth their victory in the end.

Celtic spent large portions of the second half camped in Hearts' territory trying to force their way back into this affair. However, the Tynecastle defence stood firm under pressure. To a man, every member of the away side gave everything in terms of physical effort. They also displayed admirable composure and concentration to see the game out in the second period.

Some Celtic supporters became irate during the latter stages of the game as a touch of disorder broke out in the main stand. The full-time whistle brought further jeers for the home squad, but Hearts players gladly took the acclaim from their fans in the away corner after a colossal 2-0 result. It was their first league victory at Parkhead since 2007 - and Celtic's first home defeat by a domestic opponent since January 2021.

Banishing the disappointment of last week's defeat at Aberdeen was one of Hearts' main aims in Glasgow. They made a competitive start and scored first on 15 minutes. Shankland peeled free at the back post to meet Jorge Grant's corner and plant a straightforward header past goalkeeper Joe Hart and into the Celtic net.

The hosts were looking vulnerable in defence and unconvincing further forward. By the half-hour mark, the locals in Parkhead were stunned into silence as Kingsley scored an outrageous free-kick to put Hearts 2-0 ahead. Cameron Carter-Vickers fouled Nathaniel Atkinson 25 yards from goal, and Kingsley stepped up to arc a delightful set-piece over the Celtic wall and into Hart's bottom left corner.

The home support began booing and jeering at that point, disillusioned with their team's lacklustre display. Hearts were disciplined, aggressive and organised - twice capitalising on set-plays to build a deserved two-goal advantage. They also defended manfully, witness Kingsley throwing his body in front of Luis Palma's 39th-minute shot to prevent a likely goal. Goalkeeper Zander Clark also produced instinctive saves to stop efforts from Celtic's Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Luis Palma.

The half-time whistle brought widespread booing except for the pocket of delirious away supporters. Hearts needed to keep their composure as Celtic prepared a second-half onslaught. Kingsley was forced off injured during the break whilst the hosts made three changes - Daizen Maeda, Hyeongyu Oh and Anthony Ralston introduced.

Green-and-white shirts flooded forward at every opportunity, although quality crosses and finishes were conspicuous by their absence. Those in maroon were by now playing a more counter-attacking style, helped by willing forward runs from midfielder Aidan Denholm, wing-back Atkinson and attacker Alan Forrest. With 20 minutes left, their 2-0 cushion remained intact.

At that stage, some Celtic fans in the main stand began turning their anger at the directors' box. Chief executive officer Michael Nicholson was one target as stewards moved in to restore order. A chant of "Sack the Board" broke out around the ground, along with another of "Lawwell, Lawwell, get to F***" in the direction of the Parkhead chairman, Peter Lawwell. The locals continued arguing vehemently among themselves as play entered the final 10 minutes of the 90.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith introduced 18-year-old midfielder Macaulay Tait for his senior debut in the final minutes. He helped his team see out a historic result to leave with three points for the first time since 2007.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Celtic Park:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 7/10 Saves from Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Luis Palma in the first half. Not troubled too much in the second.

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 8/10 His teasing cross led to the corner which brought the opening goal. Then scored an outrageous 25-yard free-kick and blocked to stop Palma scoring. Big miss when he went off at half-time.

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Headers and block tackles were plentiful from the giant centre-back.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Composed on the left side of defence and read situations well.