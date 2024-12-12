A relaxing stroll down the famous Nyhavn waterfront would be a useful part of Hearts’ post-match debrief on Friday morning. Walking among the colourful buildings and chilled-out canalside vibe may ease any nerves within the squad with an anxious week now ahead. A 2-0 defeat at FC Copenhagen guarantees increased tension and pressure for Hearts surrounding next Thursday’s final UEFA Conference League tie with Petrocub in Edinburgh.

The Danish champions enjoyed a comfortable evening inside a raucous Parken Stadium as their Scottish visitors succumbed on the penultimate matchday of the new-look league phase. After garnering six points from the first available six, Hearts have now lost three Conference League ties in succession. They will likely need at least a point, possibly more, against the Moldovans to finish in the top 24 and progress to the knockout round play-off.

It is a stress they could well do without. It also one which could have been avoided were points taken from Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge or Copenhagen on any of the last three matchdays. There were 3,000 travelling fans inside Parken to support Hearts in this game, many of them having spent recent days partying inside the Danish capital’s Old Irish Pub. They hoped for a surprise result from their Pot 4 side against the Pot 1 hosts, but Amin Chiakha’s goal and Kevin Diks’ late penalty did the damage. An injury to centre-back Frankie Kent merely compounded the misery.

It must be said that there was no lack of effort from Hearts in front of a crowd exceeding 24,000. They remained organised and disciplined whilst pressed back in their own half of the pitch for long spells. They also struck the crossbar during the second half without properly managing a sustained attacking threat. In that sense, they barely troubled the home team. Copenhagen’s quality on the ball made a difference, although they were guilty of overplaying near the Hearts goal.

Defender Craig Halkett missed out for the away side due to a niggle but Kent returned in central defence, with Alan Forrest and Kenneth Vargas reinstated further forward in a 4-3-3 system. It was Copenhagen who threatened first with defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos’ header from Marcos Lopez’s free-kick, then a run and shot by winger Robert following Forrest’s wasteful pass in midfield. Craig Gordon’s outstretched leg prevented the Brazilian claiming an opening goal.

Keeping the ball was a challenge for Hearts in the opening period. Lawrence Shankland dropped deep and held up play well whilst given little space to breath by his marker Hatzidiakos. Wingers Vargas and Forrest were then invited to use their pace and run in behind the Danish back line. Opportunities to do so were rare, though, and most of the play was being dictated by Copenhagen.

They surged forward on 26 minutes. Mohamed Elyounoussi fed Viktor Claesson, whose ball across goal landed for the former Celtic striker to rattle off Gordon’s right post. James Penrice got a crucial contact on the ball at the same time as Elyounoussi to help deflect it onto the goalframe. The full-back knew he had prevented a certain opener.

The home crowd grew frustrated as Hearts settled into the game slightly better and won a series of free-kicks. The Danes then appealed for a penalty when Kent challenged Chiakha, but again Italian referee Andrea Colombo ruled in favour of the visitors. Kent’s evening was over at that point. He appeared to jerk his thigh and slumped to the turf in the aftermath of the challenge before being replaced by right-back Adam Forrester. Daniel Oyegoke switched inside from right-back to centre-back.

The game was goalless at half-time, a perfectly acceptable scoreline for those in the away end. That soon changed when Copenhagen struck two minutes into the second period. Diks was allowed space to waltz through the Hearts defence past Penrice and Blair Spittal before laying the ball off to Elyounoussi. His shot struck Gordon’s midriff and Chiakha was goal-side of Forrester to convert from close range for 1-0.

Only Gordon prevented a second and third Copenhagen goal. Two outstanding reaction saves saw the goalkeeper stop Thomas Delaney’s header from a corner with his leg, and then Chiakha’s shot from Elyounoussi’s cutback moments later with his arm. Hearts now had to press for an equaliser. They came mightily close when Penrice’s corner flicked off Hatzidiakos’ head and bounced onto the crossbar.

The result was put beyond doubt 13 minutes from the end. Copenhagen earned a penalty when VAR advised referee Colombo to view a touchline monitor after a collision between Gordon and Chiakha inside the box. The striker touched the ball first as the goalkeeper emerged, but it then hit Gordon’s arm and the forward fell as he collided with Gordon.

Colombo decided that merited a foul, much to Hearts’ distaste. Diks calmly converted the penalty low into the corner to secure the hosts’ victory. That means a nervy evening in prospect at Tynecastle next week.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Was in action right from the start and produced some outstanding saves. Most notably in the second half to stop efforts from Delaney and Chiakha. Gave away the late penalty.

2 . RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Brazilian winger Robert caused him problems. Then moved into centre-back when Kent went off.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 5/10 Alert to the movement of striker Chiakha. Didn't give much away but was forced off injured on 34 minutes.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Took on extra responsibility after Kent's injury. Reacted quickly to stifle danger in his vicinity.