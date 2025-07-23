Hearts coasted into the Premier Sports Cup knockout phase with four wins from four group matches after beating Dumbarton. A 4-0 result at Tynecastle Park took the Edinburgh club through after previous Group E victories against Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Academical and Stirling Albion.

The final round of group ties take place this weekend so Hearts must wait to confirm if they have earned a seeding place for the last-16. However, 12 points from 12 and a goal difference of plus-15 means they are highly likely to be one of eight seeded sides in Sunday’s draw. Their scoring form has been notable throughout this League Cup section with four goals registered against every opponent.

An injury to centre-back Frankie Kent was the only negative on a balmy summer’s evening in Gorgie. With midfielder Beni Baningime and right-back Christian Borchgrevink already sidelined, another fitness issue is something McInnes could have done without.

Lawrence Shankland, Michael Steiwender Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga scored to complete a resounding month for Hearts under new management. There was also a debut for new Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota, who completed his move to Scotland from Italian Seie C side Sambenedettese on Tuesday. Head coach Derek McInnes has instilled an attacking mindset with goals from various areas of the team. A more stern examination of their credentials will come in the opening Premiership match against Aberdeen a week on Monday, but Hearts are certainly playing with confidence under McInnes.

League Two Dumbarton arrived at their Premiership hosts knowing they were already eliminated from this tournament. As expected, Hearts dominated possession and hemmed the visitors in their own half when play commenced. They were playing a new 3-4-1-2 system with midfielders Sander Kartum and Blair Spittal as wing-backs. It took less than 17 minutes for a breakthrough when Stephen Kingsley found space for a precise deep cross which Shankland stooped to head past the Dumbarton goalkeeper Shay Kelly.

Frankie Kent would have made it 2-0 but miscued his effort following a corner, allowing Kelly to save on the goal line. As home pressure continued, albeit in a fairly languid opening period, Dumbarton centre-backs Mark Durnan and Morgyn Neill found themselves repeatedly heading balls clear inside their own penalty area. The part-time side did break forward just before half-time for a 25-yard attempt by midfielder Scott Honeyman which Hearts goalkeeper Ryan Fulton held.

Hearts made time for a second goal just before the interval. Kartum’s corner landed near the six-yard line and Steinwender appeared to get a touch to force it over the goal line. If that should have made the locals more comfortable, the away side had other ideas when play restarted as Scott Tomlinson drifted inside from the right to shoot against the crossbar. Normal service was resumed on 52 minutes, though, when substitute Kyziridis exchanged passes with Shankland and meandered through the visiting defence to prod the third goal into the far corner of Kelly’s net.

McInnes had reverted to a more orthodox 4-4-2 set-up for the second half, which suited Spittal as he became a wide-left midfielder again. His exquisite reverse pass through to James Wilson 66 minutes created a clear opening for the teenager, but he lingered too long and Docherty recovered with a challenge to stifle the opportunity. Hearts’ fourth goal did arrive after 72 minutes and again Kyziridis was involved. His well-timed pass allowed Cammy Devlin to cut the ball back from the touchline and give Braga a straightforward close-range finish.

Kerjota entered the fray to loud applause and, although not fully fit, will have appreciated the opportunity of a Tynecastle bow. He wanted to get involved in front of a new group of fans, but the sight of Kent going off injured on 85 minutes was a concern. He appeared to tweak a groin and was replaced quickly by Stuart Findlay.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Ryan Fulton 6/10 One save in the first half from Honeyman, saw the ball rattle his bar from Tomlinson after the break.

RCB: Michael Steinwender 8/10 A good 90 minutes for the Austrian who didn't put a foot wrong and claimed the second goal.

CB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Strolled through the night in defence and was always a threat at set-pieces.