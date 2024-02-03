Lawrence Shankland was completely unperturbed by his contract impasse whilst scoring twice in Hearts' resilient 3-2 win at Dundee. The Tynecastle side came from behind twice to win at Dens Park after overturning a 2-0 deficit against the same team in Edinburgh late last month.

Shankland was pivotal to all three of his team's goals. His dribble into the box allowed Alan Forrest to equalise Jordan McGhee's first-half header for Dundee. Lyall Cameron quickly restored the hosts' advantage before Shankland's shot won a penalty which he converted. His winner on 88 minutes was another sublime display of his finishing brilliance.

Two contract offers from the Tynecastle hierarchy were put to Shankland last month but he has yet to sign. His current agreement runs until summer 2025 and, should he remain in Gorgie until then, Hearts supporters will doubltess have plenty more opportunity to rejoice at his goalscoring ability. This result stretched their side's unbeaten run to nine games with a remarkable league points tally of 34 from the last 42 available. The Edinburgh club also moved 12 points clear in third place in the Premiership table.

Without defender Stephen Kingsley through illness, Hearts arrived on Tayside looking to continue their excellent recent form. Their new loan signing from Charlton Athletic, Scott Fraser, began the match as a substitute.

Dundee were playing only their second game at Dens Park since 25 November and might have fallen behind after 20 minutes. Shankland turned inside the penalty area and made space for a left-footed attempt which clipped the outside of goalkeeper Trevor Carson's right post. Carson was soon diving low to his right to parry Alan Forrest's goalbound shot.

The hosts responded with conviction. Luke McCowan's deep cross found McGhee arriving at the back post in between Forrest and Alex Cochrane, and his downward header beat Zander Clark to put Dundee 1-0 up after 26 minutes. It was the former Hearts defender's second goal in successive games against his old club.

At that stage, Dundee's quick balls in behind the visiting defence were causing problems. Michael Mellon's low drive was stopped by Zander Clark in front of the sizeable travelling support. Forrest and Cochrane both forced further saves from Carson before half-time as Hearts tried for an equaliser.

They continued pressing after the restart and earned their reward on 54 minutes. Shankland turned brilliantly to evade Joe Shaughnessy, dribbled into the penalty area past Lee Ashcroft's sliding challenge, and then Forrest took over with his back to goal. The winger turned promptly to strike a low finish past Carson and into the net with his right foot.

The 1-1 scoreline lasted five minutes until Dundee reclaimed the lead. Dark blue shirts broke forward after a Hearts attack broke down and Cameron collected McCowan's pass on the run. He jinked inside Toby Sibbick to dispatch an emphatic finish from 22 yards which left Clark helpless.

Fraser came on for his debut at that stage, with the Costa Rican winger Kenneth Vargas also introduced. Pressure from the away side continued and it was no real surprise when they equalised for a second time on 79 minutes. Shankland chested the ball down inside the box and unleashed a shot which struck Lee Ashcroft on the arm. Referee Graham Grainger immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Having failed to score any of his previous three penalties, Shankland stepped forward. He ignored a long delay to plant the ball on the ground and then slot it into the net, although Carson dived the correct way and got a hand to the ball without managing to stop it.

At 2-2, this game was anybody's entering the final 10 minutes. Clark parried a vicious shot from the Dundee substitute Zach Robinson before the uninhibitable Shankland produced another moment of brilliance.

Forrest's high and hopeful clearance was touched into Vargas' path by the striker. He charged forward, took a return ball from Vargas and calmly made space to rifle a low finish into the bottom corner from 16 yards. It was the classy late winner Hearts wanted and their talismanic captain had delivered once more with his 22nd goal in all competitions this season.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Dens Park:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 A couple of decent saves. Entitled to question the defending in front of him at both Dundee goals.

2 . RB: Dexter Lembikisa 6/10 Liked taking the ball for a run up the right. Sometimes caught too far forward when Dundee broke.

3 . RCB: Toby Sibbick 6/10 Hasn't started many games lately. Used his pace well in defensive situations.

4 . LCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Had to deal with longer balls as well as the physical Dundee forwards Bakayoko and Mellon.