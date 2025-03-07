Two outstanding strikes by Sander Kartum helped Hearts become the first club through to this season’s Scottish Cup semi-finals in a 3-1 win over Dundee. The Norwegian midfielder’s first two goals in maroon either side of an own goal by former Hibs striker Simon Murray were sufficient to win this quarter-final at Tynecastle Park.

Joe Shaughnessy headed Dundee level in the second half, but Kartum’s exquisite finishing was the talk of Gorgie late into Friday evening. His first curling effort nestled in the top corner of Dundee’s net and the second was a delightful clip with the outside of his left boot from 20 yards. Both goals demonstrated his quality on a night when he properly announced himself to Hearts supporters after moving from SK Brann in January. Kartum celebrated his second by removing a shinpad to reveal the word “Farmor”, which is Norwegian for Grandma.

A strong second half dominated by men in maroon left Dundee looking somewhat punch drunk. The Edinburgh club now take their place in Monday night’s semi-final draw, with Aberdeen v Queen’s Park, Celtic v Hibs and Livingston v St Johnstone the other three quarter-finals staggered over the weekend. The semi-finals are due to take place at Hampden Park on 19 and 20 April.

Lewis Neilson, Adam Forrester, Kartum and Kenneth Vargas all returned to the Hearts team for this game. Centre-back Jamie McCart was a notable absentee due to a leg injury. Dundee brought Ryan Astley back into their side as they reverted to a three-man defence having recently used a back four. The match kicked off in predictably high-tempo fashion befitting a last-eight cup tie, with both teams struggling to put a foot on the ball and calm things down during the early exchanges.

Hearts began imposing themselves around the 20 minute mark and delivered several teasing balls into Dundee’s defensive third. The recently-recovered captain Joe Shaughnessy got his head to most of them. James Penrice continued venturing forward down the hosts’ left to supply deliveries, although it was from a throw-in that he began the move for the opening goal on 27 minutes. He lobbed the ball back into play for Lawrence Shankland to cushion into Blair Spittal’s path. Spittal rolled it sideways to Kartum 20 yards from goal for a sublime curling strike with his left foot into the top corner.

It was a fine way for the Norwegian to open his Tynecastle scoring account after arriving a few weeks ago. He combined with Vargas to build a dangerous move down the right six minutes later, which ended when Shankland’s shot was blocked following Spittal’s smart backheel on the edge of Dundee’s penalty area. Shankland did loft the ball into the opposition net on 37 minutes but Elton Kabangu was in an offside position and the goal was therefore disallowed.

Dundee’s only serious goal threat in the first half came in stoppage-time when Oluwaseun Adewumi’s shot rebounded off Craig Gordon’s crossbar. The visitors were more potent in forcing an equaliser five minutes after the restart. Ziyad Larkeche’s clipped cutback from Aaron Donnelly’s pass was met by Shaughnessy for a downward header against the balance of Gordon and into the net. Gordon produced a smart save at his near post to stop Finlay Robertson’s vicious drive minutes later as Dundee, urged on by a vociferous away support, increased the pressure.

Hearts supporters screamed for a red card when the Dundee substitute Mo Sylla impeded Vargas as he attempted to sprint through on the counter-attack. Referee Kevin Clancy produced a yellow, presumably on the basis that a clear goalscoring opportunity had not been denied. Moments later, Michael Steinwender’s cutback was headed off the Dundee goal line by Murray. Once again, the pace of this game intensified in proper cup-tie fashion.

The hosts forced their way back in front on 64 minutes when Spittal’s curling free-kick scuffed Murray’s head, the ball bouncing beyond goalkeeper Trevor Carson’s dive and into the far corner of the net. Hearts supporters enjoyed that moment given Murray’s Hibs past and began taunting the striker. They were soon celebrating again when Kartum’s second put their side 3-1 ahead. The Norwegian collected Shankland’s pass 35 yards out, spun and sprinted away from Robertson before dispatching a perfect shot with the outside of his left foot from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

Tynecastle was now roaring with delight. Kabangu was twice denied by Carson as the Belgian attempted to add a fourth goal for his side, who were fully in command entering the closing stages. Carson’s legs stopped substitute Calem Nieuwenhof’s left-footed drive and then his left palm pushed away a shot from another Hearts replacement, Alan Forrest. As it was, 3-1 was enough to take the home side into the semis and send their fans home happy.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Wrong-footed at Dundee's equaliser. Produced a couple of important saves after that as the visitors pushed to go ahead. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Back in at right-back and had a lot to deal with. Found himself outnumbered when Adewumi and Larkeche doubled up on him. Didn't get flustered and had a good second half. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 8/10 Another convincing display from the Austrian. Won umpteen headers and made important clearances. | SNS Group Photo Sales