Hearts’ troubles continued as Dundee earned three vital points at a toxic Tynecastle Park on the first weekend of post-split Premiership fixtures. Simon Murray’s strike near the end of the first half settled this affair, leaving home fans irate. This was Hearts’ fourth defeat in five matches, with only one goal scored in the process, and supporters made their anger clear towards head coach Neil Critchley and his players at full-time.

Seeing their club left in the bottom six before exiting the Scottish Cup last week made April a difficult month for the locals in Gorgie. This defeat simply exacerbated the situation. Dundee, for their part, played to their strengths against an unconvincing home side. Murray caused problems aside from his goal and offered the kind of attacking focal point Hearts lacked.

Frankie Kent, Sander Kartum and Blair Spittal all returned to the Hearts starting line-up following last week’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen. Dundee lined up in a 4-3-3 formation and needed points to move clear of the Premiership’s relegation zone.

The opening stages saw Hearts favour a passing approach as they tried to work a way through the visiting defence. Dundee relied on corners and long throws to use their aerial presence in attack. Pockets of empty seats were visible around Tynecastle as some fans clearly felt uninspired by Premiership bottom-six football. It was hard to disagree with that notion amid the quiet atmosphere, although both teams did create scoring chances.

First, Hearts forced a tremendous save from the Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson on 32 minutes. Jamie McCart stepped forward from defence to clip a ball into the penalty area, met by Jorge Grant’s first-time left-footed flick on the turn. Carson was down quickly to his right to push it away.

Dundee responded moments later when Josh Mulligan’s run and cross was glanced just off target by Seb Palmer-Houlden on the run. It was a wasteful finish to a good opportunity. Play then switched to the other and as Cammy Devlin’s left-footed shot from outside the penalty area bounced through and off Carson’s left post, with the keeper saving Grant’s attempt on the rebound.

One of those aforementioned Dundee crosses brought the opening goal on 38 minutes. Scott Tiffoney’s delivery was headed out by McCart, but only as far as Murray. The striker brought the ball down to drive a smart finish across Craig Gordon and into the bottom corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season in his 42nd appearance.

Hearts passed up a chance to equalise seconds from the break when Elton Kabangu failed to connect cleanly with James Penrice’s cutback, leaving Carson with an easy collection. Kabangu frequently looked frustrated in attack and that continued into the second half as the hosts tried to force their way level. They were, by and large, too passive and lacking genuine pace to penetrate Dundee. Consequently, frustration grew in the stands.

Into the last 10 minutes and Hearts continued to push into Dundee’s half without creating many clear scoring chances. Devlin and Adam Forrester shot wide and substitute Kenneth Vargas blasted a late chance against Carson’s body. There was a also a strong penalty appeal by those in maroon when Dundee sub Imari Samuels appeared to shove Musa Drammeh in the back inside the penalty area.

A late effort from Alan Forrest landed in the net but was disallowed for a foul on Dundee keeper Carson by his Hearts counterpart Gordon - who joined in up front in the final seconds and strongly protested that he did not impede his opposite number. However, the decision stood and the away side saw out the game with a solid rearguard to take the points back to Tayside.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 A couple of routine stops for the keeper. Didn't seem to have much chance of stopping Murray's strike.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Comfortable at right-back and got forward a few times to put balls into the Dundee box.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 First start since December. Won his fair share of balls in the air. Unlucky to see his 55th-minute header from a corner just clear the opposition crossbar.