Hearts’ quest for a Premiership top-six place will run to the final pre-split fixure at Motherwell following Dundee United’s victory at Tynecastle Park. Sam Dalby’s second-half header secured a 1-0 victory for the Tannadice club after Hearts teenager James Wilson’s 39th-minute red card.

Referee Nick Walsh dismissed Wilson for serious foul play in a challenge on United’s Luca Stephenson, although home supporters disputed the decision. It was a moment which handed the visitors the initiative in the game, and they eventually capitalised by scoring midway through the second period. Hearts travel to Motherwell next weekend knowing a win will absolutely guarantee a top-six finish regardless of any other result - but this scoreline leaves their chances hinging on one 90 minutes.

Hearts left captain Lawrence Shankland, midfielder Cammy Devlin, plus defenders Lewis Neilson and Harry Milne out of their team from last week at Celtic. Jorge Grant, Sander Kartum, Blair Spittal and Jamie McCart returned in their places as head coach Neil Critchley reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with a midfield diamond. United changed the 4-3-3 system they used whilst winning at Ross County to manager Jim Goodwin’s preferred 3-5-2. They lost defender Ross Graham to injury before kick-off, meaning an enforced chance to the team-sheet with Sam Cleall-Harding promoted from the substitutes’ bench.

United’s top-six place was already secure in their first season back in the Premiership. Hearts, though, required three points to be certain of joining them. The on-loan Belgian striker Elton Kabangu had two attempts at goal which were stopped by United goalkeeper Jack Walton, who also held shots from Grant and Wilson as the hosts tried to assert themselves. Wilson side-footed a decent chance wide of target on 27 minutes after tidy build-up play involving Beni Baningime and Blair Spittal.

Another flowing Hearts move materialised 10 minutes later as Baningime fed Kabangu for an instinctive backheel into Spittal’s path. The midfielder’s strike at goal was again held by Walton. Moments later, a red card for Wilson reduced the home side to 10 men. The teenager slid in to tackle Stephenson for a loose ball in midfield and caught the United midfielder on the shin with his studs. Walsh produced an instant red card for serious foul play as Stephenson lay grounded.

It was a pivotal moment in the context of the afternoon. Hearts were in command and looking far more likely to score. Goalless at the interval, the complexion of this match was now visibly different. The hosts funnelled into a 4-3-2 shape with Grant supporting Kabangu, while United threw wing-backs forward hoping to push the opposition back and utilise the extra man.

Midway through the second period, they found a breakthrough. Michael Steinwender’s loose ball forward was collected by Stephenson, who fed substitute Glenn Middleton on the right. Middleton cut inside to cross and Dalby got himself ahead of Steinwender to glance a tidy header away from Craig Gordon into the net. It was a cheap goal to lose and those inside Tynecastle knew it.

Hearts were then chasing the game and needed some fresh impetus. Substitutes Cammy Devlin, Lawrence Shankland and Calem Nieuwenhof came on but United kept probing. Home supporters howled for a red card for United substitute Craig Sibbald for a ferocious challenge on Devlin, but the game continued as Gordon saved Kristijan Trapanovski’s shot.

The final stages were nervous and scrappy as the away side held on for a huge win in Gorgie. It was their small band of travelling fans who left Tynecastle celebrating at full-time.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Couldn't do much about Dalby's goal. Saved with his leg from Trapanovski. Otherwise wasn't busy at all. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Played his part on the right. Couldn't get forward too much as United's left-wing-back Will Ferry was a threat. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 6/10 Marked Louis Moult in a physical duel. Put in a couple of important blocks and tackles in the second half, but culpable when United broke the deadlock. | SNS Group Photo Sales