The Derek McInnes era at Hearts began with a 4-1 victory against Dunfermline at a sun-kissed Tynecastle Park. This Premier Sports Cup opening match was McInnes’ first in charge and Neil Lennon’s Championship side hung on at 1-1 for a long period before Lawrence Shankland scored two late penalty kicks.

James Wilson put the Premiership club ahead in the opening minutes but Josh Cooper capitalised on a loose ball to level the scoreline as half-time approached. Shankland, who agreed a new three-year Hearts contract in Spain at the start of the month, used his experience and composure to score twice from the spot to decide the final outcome. Substitute Stephen Kingsley added a fourth with a quite exquisite finish from a corner in stoppage-time.

Hearts have not won the Scottish League Cup - currently sponsored by Premier Sports - since 1962 and are determined to end that long wait for the trophy. Whilst this wasn’t a vintage display with various issues still to be ironed out under the new management team, they stayed calm at 1-1 and earned reward by continuing to press forward in search of goals. Shankland took the plaudits and new signings were involved on a day when victory was the most important aspect.

Temperatures began to fall slightly by the 5.15pm kick-off time for this fixture but inside Tynecastle remained like a furnace for anyone not shaded. Two of Hearts' six summer signings started the game, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee deployed at right-back and forward Claudio Braga wide on the left of a four-man midfield. Defender Adam Forrester, midfielder Sander Kartum and forward Musa Drammeh watched from the stand unstripped.

Dunfermline set up in a 5-3-2 formation intended to contain their hosts but found themselves 1-0 down inside three minutes. Shankland drifted inside from the left to dispatch a shot which bounced off the far post of Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. The rebound fell kindly for the alert Wilson, who converted it first-time. Hearts’ pressing and hustling in the opposition half ensured they remained on the front foot as the game evolved, the visitors getting little room to breathe.

Mehmet palmed a Harry Milne cross away on 26 minutes and McEntee’s rebound attempt was blocked as Hearts pressed for a second goal. Then came Alan Forrest’s 20-yard drive from Braga’s lay-off which the keeper held. Milne’s attacking runs were a feature of their play down the left side as James Penrice’s replacement staked his claim to be the permanent left-back. When Dunfermline did break into the hosts’ territory, forwards Chris Kane and Josh Cooper were being quickly suffocated by the Hearts centre-backs Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett.

In the opposite half, Hearts needed to be more creative. Shankland was a central figure in their attacks and harassed Kyle Benedictus out of possession on 36 minutes to tee up Forrest. The winger collected the ball on the run but shot wide from a tight angle. Just when they looked likely to increase their advantage, Hearts surrendered a cheap equaliser seven minutes before the interval. Beni Baningime’s touch backwards was tame and Cooper seized the ball, took a touch and shot low into the net to the right of the diving Zander Clark.

Lennon enjoyed celebrating in the technical area having taken some verbals from the locals. The 1,500-strong away support responded and found their voice, too. The complexion of the game had changed somewhat. Although those in maroon got forward down the flanks, quality crosses were infrequent. Forrest didn’t lack energy but Braga drifted inside to a more natural central area hoping for joy. He tended to stay wider, perhaps on instruction, after the interval.

Kane tried an overhead kick on 58 minutes as Dunfermline signalled another note of their threat. The atmosphere inside Tynecastle was quite subdued, with most in the 12,940 crowd frustrated by how the evening was unfolding. Hearts midfielder Blair Spittal and another new recruit, right-back Christian Borchgrevink, entered the fray as McInnes looked for fresh impetus.

Dunfermline knew they had the hosts unsettled and continued working for a result which was very much against the pre-match odds. Yet they shot themselves in the foot 15 minutes from time. Defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s backpass to Mehmet was intercepted by Forrest, who tried to sprint past the emerging goalkeeper and fell. Referee Lloyd Wilson pointed instantly to the penalty spot despite the visitors’ protests, and Shankland stepped up to calmly roll the ball into the bottom corner.

The Scotland internationalist found himself in the same position just moments later when Hearts were awarded a second penalty. Substitue Elton Kabangu was tripped by Benedictus in the penalty box and Shankland stepped up. He picked the same side which resulted in the same outcome. At 3-1, the result was now secure and it was time for the home fans to bait Lennon again. He took it in good faith. Substitute Kingsley scored the finest goal of the night in stoppage-time, rising to meet Milne’s corner at the back post with a beautifully-cushioned finish high into the net.

Below are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Will be disappointed not to have stopped Dunfermline's equaliser. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 6/10 Lined up at right-back rather this in his favoured midfield role. Didn't look out of place, although not troubled too much defensively. Definitely looks more accomplished and useful in central midfield based on friendly outings. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Strong and aggressive against Dunfermline's strikers. Won his challenges and read the play well. | SNS Group Photo Sales