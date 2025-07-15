Victory over Hamilton Academical put Hearts in a strong position to win Premier Sports Cup Group E and reach the tournament’s knockout phase. With two wins from two ties so far - and two still to come - the Edinburgh club are firm favourites to go through and will now be eyeing a seeding slot.

The three group winners with the best records are seeded for the last 16 alongside Scotland’s five European entrants. Premiership side Hearts will hope to earn that privilege following a comfortable 4-0 win over League One Accies. Stuart Findlay marked his debut for his new club with an early goal and Elton Kabangu doubled the advantage before half-time on the Broadwood Stadium astroturf.

James Wilson added a third in the second half on what was a straightforward evening for those from Gorgie. Perhaps the most notable element of the match was substitute Claudio Braga’s impact for the visitors. After setting up Wilson, the Portuguese forward scored the fourth amid a repertoire of flicks, tricks and direct attacks which captivated the travelling fans.

Hamilton hosted Hearts at their temporary home in North Lanarkshire with two former Tynecastle players in their starting line-up - captain Scott Robinson and midfielder Connor Smith. Former Hibs striker Oli Shaw took the field in attack, while ex-Livingston, Motherwell and Ross County defender Ricky Lamie was one of two trialists playing for the home side. The other was former Rangers and Dundee United midfielder Charlie Telfer.

Derek McInnes made seven changes to the Hearts team after Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Dunfermline and switched from a 4-4-2 formation to a 3-5-2. Defender Stephen Kingsley missed out through illness, whilst goalkeeper Zander Clark, full-back Harry Milne and striker Lawrence Shankland were not risked from the start due to slight niggles. One of the changes saw Findlay make his Hearts debut on loan from Oxford United, and he made an immediate impact.

From Blair Spittal’s fifth-minute corner, the centre-back rose above Robinson at the back post to power a header beyond the Hamilton goalkeeper Jamie Smith. It was precisely the start the visitors wanted. The dominated most of the midfield exchanges, with Calem Nieuwenhof and Spittal both looking to break lines with forward passes when possible. Wilson broke Hamilton’s defensive line after a clever backheel by Spittal on 36 minutes, but Kabangu stumbled in the act of shooting.

The Belgian had another goal attempt blocked, as did Wilson, whilst Smith parried Spittal’s effort as half-time approached. Hearts’ hadn’t fully capitalised on their first-half superiority and needed a more clinical edge. It arrived in stoppage-time before the interval. Christian Borchgrevink played a neat one-two with Alan Forrest and scampered towards the byline on the right to cross for Kabangu to tap home.

Wilson enjoyed a similarly straightforward conversion on 69 minutes thanks to the panache of Hearts substitute Claudio Braga. The Portuguese gathered possession midway inside Hamilton’s half and set off on a driving run through the opposition rearguard. His low cross found the Scottish teenager for a simple finish at the back post. Braga looked particularly delighted with his assist as he celebrated in front of the travelling support.

Indeed, he was the undoubted star of the closing stages with a series of runs, tricks and flicks before etching his own name on the scoresheet. Fellow sub Harry Milne crossed from the left and Braga steadied himself inside the penalty area before his deflected shot evaded Smith en route to the net. Time for another good-natured celebration from a player who lacks nothing in character.

He looked infinitely more comfortable as a central striker than in the wide-left role he filled against Dunfermline. Calem Nieuwenhof’s midfield display was another major positive for McInnes, whose team now take on Stirling Albion and Dumbarton in their final two Group E games.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Broadwood:

1 . GK: Ryan Fulton 6/10 Took over from Zander Clark and wasn't tested greatly. Did what he needed to do with ease. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 6/10 Composed on the right of the back three. Could have fed wing-back Borchgrevink quicker on a coule of occasions. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Marshalled the back three. His vocal influence could be heard from the back of the stand. | SNS Group Photo Sales