Defeat at Easter Road leaves Hearts winless in the Edinburgh derby so far this season after three meetings with rivals Hibs. Martin Boyle’s early goal for the hosts was quickly cancelled out by Jorge Grant, but Jack Iredale won the match in spectacular fashion with a dipping half-volley on 73 minutes. The 2-1 scoreline leaves the Tynecastle side in the Premiership’s bottom six once again - and with only one win from the last eight derbies.

Hearts were the better side in the first half without converting superiority into goals. Hibs responded after the break and forced a decisive goal following some sustained pressure. A 1-1 draw in Leith in October and a 2-1 Hibs victory at Tynecastle on Boxing Day were the two previous encounters between the Capital teams this term. Hearts will feel this one got away from them, and captain Lawrence Shankland looked particularly unhappy with himself at Hibs’ second goal.

The Edinburgh derby is always a high-octane fixture, and this one carried extra significance. Hearts arrived in Leith after only one defeat in their last 11 matches to meet a home team unbeaten in 14 outings. Both clubs therefore harbour aspirations of securing third place in the Scottish Premiership. Hearts manager Neil Critchley retained a diamond-shaped midfield following last week’s win over St Johnstone, while Hibs lined up in the 3-5-2 system so familiar under head coach David Gray.

Shankland’s 20-yard drive stung the palms of Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith in the opening minutes, which was a portent of things to come during a frenetic start. The hosts went 1-0 ahead on five minutes as a textbook long ball from Jack Iredale dropped in behind the Hearts defence, where Boyle sprinted in to hold off Gerald Taylor and side-foot a controlled finish past Craig Gordon from a tight angle. Within three minutes, Hearts equalised. Shankland’s ball lofted into the Hibs penalty box was only partially cleared by Rocky Bushiri, and Grant arrived to smash the loose ball high into the net with an emphatic finish from 18 yards.

The game settled down and Hearts grew in confidence with Hibs playing themselves into trouble in defence several times. Rocky Bushiri was the main culprit but general hesitance hindered those in green a few times. The visitors passed the ball around patiently with their opponents sitting off, and on 33 minutes they worked their way through Hibs. Beni Baningime’s slide pass sent Elton Kabangu through for a low strike into the bottom corner, but his celebration was cut short by an offside flag.

Hearts finished the first half as the better team and wanted to confirm that superiority with a second goal. They would regret not doing so. They had a slightly fortunate escape on 52 minutes when Hibs appealed for a penalty-kick after Nicky Cadden seemed to be bundled over by Taylor inside the box. Referee John Beaton simply wagged his finger in disapproval. A low shot from Nathan Moriah-Welsh rolled wide of Gordon’s goal, and the keeper then held Chris Cadden’s volley as the hosts enjoyed their finest spell in the game so far. They were now pressing Hearts higher up the pitch and with more aggression.

It wasn’t a huge surprise when Hibs restored their lead on 73 minutes. Shankland allowed Iredale in ahead of him to collect Michael Steinwender’s headed clearance. The defender took a touch and executed a fine left-footed half-volley across the diving Gordon and into the net. Shankland stood with hands on head and looked devastated after an apparent loss of concentration gave Iredale space to shoot. It was a costly lapse.

Hearts introduced extra forwards hoping to force a late equaliser, but the final whistle sounded after five minutes of stoppage time to confirm a defeat which dents their European hopes. Below are the Hearts player ratings from Easter Road:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Made a couple of fairly routine saves during the game. Was at full stretch but couldn't stop Iredale's strike.

2 . RB: Gerald Taylor 6/10 Seemed to react slowly to the long ball as Hibs opened the scoring. Awareness needs work, but on the ball he was comfortable.

3 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 8/10 Really good display. Headed umpteen crosses and high balls away and got across to cover ground in behind full-backs. Comfortable enough on the ball to build from the back.