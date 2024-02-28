The season's third Edinburgh derby ended even at Tynecastle Park as Hearts and Hibs played out a tense 1-1 draw. Emiliano Marcondes' struck before the half-hour mark for the visitors and Lawrence Shankland's penalty restored parity before half-time.

The second half was played out in an open fashion as both sides pushed for a winning goal. Hibs looked the more likely to get it. They fashioned the clearest opening just after the midway point but Myziane Maolida's header bounced wide of target when it looked easier to score. The evening finished with Hearts in the ascendancy and looking fresher but one point each was the final outcome.

The match began in typically frenzied fashion and Hibs certainly looked the most threatening side during the initial exchanges. They scored first on 27 minutes. Lewis Miller's head flick saw Martin Boyle steal the ball from the falling Hearts defender Frankie Kent to home in on goal. He clipped a shot over the advancing goalkeeper Zander Clark but Nathaniel Atkinson cleared off the goal line. Emiliano was in place to drive home the loose ball from 10 yards.

Hibs deserved their lead at that stage with Hearts flattering to deceive in the final third. The visitors defended their own third of the Tynecastle pitch manfully and crowded out maroon shirts whenever danger appeared imminent. The home side perservered and were rewarded moments before the interval when they won a penalty.

Hibs defender Will Fish took a heavy touch before shaping to clear and Kenneth Vargas raced in to get to the ball first. As Fish pulled out of the tackle, his trailing leg clipped the Costa Rican who then went down and referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot. Following strong protests from the away side, Clancy checked a touchline monitor before confirming the decision.

Shankland had to deal with objects being thrown towards him - including a pie which he playfully took a bite of - from visiting fans whilst waiting to take the penalty. He was unperturbed, confidently sending the ball high into the top corner from the spot to level the scoreline at 1-1. Hibs responded quickly, though. Clark had to dive instinctively to his right to push away a netbound volley from Emiliano, and seconds later Steven Kingsley headed Dylan Vente's shot clear almost on the Hearts goal line.

The second half began at a similarly frantic pace to the first. Hibs again pressed their hosts back and forced Kingsley and Frankie Kent to defend a number of balls into their penalty area. Then play would swing to the other end for a period of concerted Hearts pressure. It was open fare, lacking quality at times, but nonethless compelling. Shankland appeared to be struck by another object from the Hibs fans at Tynecastle's Roseburn end whilst back defending a corner.

Maolida should have headed Hibs back into the lead from substitute Elie Youan's cross in the 70th minute. He glanced the ball wide at the back post under little pressure as the Easter Road side probed time and again. Vargas then wasted two opportunities on the run in behind the green-and-white rearguard. Both teams ran themselves into the sodden Gorgie ground as the match wore on, but neither could find a decisive goal to prise three points.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from the Edinburgh derby:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Important save from Emiliano late in the first half.

2 . RB: Nathaniel Atkinson 6/10 Cleared off the line prior to the opening goal. Had a tough job marking Maolida.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Won a lot of headers and did his job effectively.

4 . LCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Read the game well in central defence. Also on hand to block shots on several occasions.