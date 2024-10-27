Seventeen-year-old James Wilson dramatically rescued a point for Hearts in the season’s first Edinburgh derby. The striker’s instinctive equaliser on 87 minutes cancelled out Mykola Kuharevich’s opening goal for Hibs and increased new head coach Neil Critchley’s unbeaten run to three games.

Wilson’s goal also kept Hibs bottom of the Premiership table below their city rivals on goal difference. The travelling fans enjoyed that additional bonus at full-time in a game which often lacked quality but opened up in the second half. This was Critchley’s first taste of Capital rivalry in Scotland. Having won his first two games against St Mirren and Omonoia Nicosia, scoring six goals without conceding, his team did not reach the same heights in this affair.

Perhaps that was understandable given their midweek European exertions. However, Wilson’s goal was crucial to the outcome. Kuharevich might have thought he had won this game to ease some pressure on the Hibs head coach David Gray. However, Hearts’ resilience earned them a welcome point. The two clubs sat 12th and 11th respectively at kick-off. For two of Scotland’s traditionally bigger teams, it was an unacceptable situation and one they were desperate to change. They will remain there until midweek fixtures at the earliest.

Both managers named attacking line-ups, with Hibs reinstating Elie Youan to a fixture in which he scored twice just over a year ago. The early stages saw Hearts control possession without overly threatening their hosts. Hibs looked more dangerous on counter-attacks through Youan. His 21st-minute cross drew a one-handed save from the Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, with Dwight Gayle’s volleyed follow-up attempt cleared almost off his own goal line by James Penrice.

Moments later, a driving run and shot by the visiting captain Lawrence Shankland stung the palms of the Hibs goalkeeper Josef Bursik. The game was gradually coming to life, although the quality on show was questionable. The hosts were expected to be fresher given Hearts were in European action against Omonoia Nicosia on Thursday. They forced another impressive stop from Gordon on 35 minutes. Junior Hoilett’s free-kick was met by Gayle’s head, but the keeper’s outstretched right arm batted the ball away.

Another header from Gayle three minutes into the second half was collected comfortably by Gordon. The notion was that Hibs may regret missing these opportunities. A surging run by Malachi Boateng created a chance for Shankland on 53 minutes. The striker’s miss-hit shot squirmed past Bursik’s dive but centre-back Warren O’Hara was in place to clear.

Substitutions around the hour mark swung the match in Hibs’ favour. Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest entered the fray for Hearts, whilst David Gray introduced Kuharevich and Nathan Moriah-Welsh. Moments later, the deadlock was broken. As a Hibs free-kick arrived at the back post, defender Marvin Ekpiteta was free of Daniel Oyegoke to send a looping header back across goal. Gordon managed to touch it on to the crossbar and, as he hit the ground, Kuharevich reacted quickest to prod the rebound into the net.

Easter Road erupted but Hearts soon fashioned a chance to equalise. Grant’s cutback found Shankland for a first-time left-footed effort which flew wide of target. At the opposite end, Nectar Triantis wasted a glaring chance to put Hibs 2-0 ahead. He took down Lewis Miller’s free-kick on 83 minutes and eyeballed Gordon, only to shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

Another opening passed up for the hosts, and this time Hearts did punish the profligacy. Wilson struck on 87 minutes with another instinctive finish. He scored his first senior goal against St Mirren last weekend but this one was a little more pleasing on the eye. Penrice’s long throw was glanced on by Forrest, Triantis’ head nodded it into a dangerous area in the six-yard box and Wilson instantly raced in to fire the ball in off the post.

It was a euphoric moment for the teenager, a Hearts supporter since childhood. Yet the game was not over even at that late stage. It required another superb save by Gordon to stop Ekpiteta’s header from a throw-in, which was destined for the net. Some jeers from home fans greeted the full-time whistle while, in the away end, the chant was “James Wilson, he’s one of our own”.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Easter Road:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 8/10 Two one-handed saves in the first half typified his talent as a reactionary stopper. Touched the ball onto the bar but was powerless to stop Hibs scoring.

2 . RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Got forward as an extra weapon down the right flank. Lost Ekpiteta for the header which led to Hibs' goal.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 As ever, won a number of headers and tackles and put in some important blocks.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Strong and aggressive in everything he did. One of Hearts' better performers.