Hearts report and player ratings v Kilmarnock as one man scores 8/10 in a huge Viaplay Cup win

Storm Agnes is about to hit Kilmarnock and other parts of Scotland’s west coast in the next 24 to 48 hours. This Viaplay Cup tie was characterised by Storm Alex, however. A whirlwind introduction by the Hearts substitute Alex Lowry saw him score a stoppage-time winning goal to propel the Edinburgh club into the semi-finals.

Jorge Grant had opened the scoring in the first half before Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons headed the equaliser after the break. It was the Hearts support who left Rugby Park celebrating loudly at full-time, with Lowry’s name prominent on their lips.

The on-loan Rangers midfielder only replaced Kenneth Vargas in stoppage-time at the end of 90 minutes. Within seconds, he was stroking the winning goal in a 2-1 victory into the net. It is a result much needed for Hearts after a torrid run of form.

Travelling fans produced a banner with a pointed message prior to kick off as they aimed their ire towards the club hierarchy following poor results. “Funded by fans, ran by clowns. We deserve better,” was written on their large sign. With only one win in six games, and just six victories in the last 23 outings in all competitions, they are losing patience.

However, their team began brightly in East Ayrshire by taking the game to their hosts. Apart from Zander Clark’s early save from Matty Kennedy’s shot, it was the visitors making the first-half running. Their reward arrived near half-time when Grant struck a superb goal.

Kye Rowles slid a crisp pass into Lawrence Shankland on the edge of Kilmarnock’s penalty box, he laid the ball off and the onrushing Grant dispatched a sublime low finish into the bottom corner of Will Dennis’ net. It was an ideal way for the midfielder to mark his first start of the season and Hearts were worthy of their 1-0 interval advantage.

Kyle Magennis drove a low effort just wide of Clark’s left post early in the second period as Kilmarnock rallied. Striker Kyle Vassell’s physicality was unsettling both Rowles and his central defensive partner, Frankie Kent. Hearts almost claimed a second when a corner-kick was cleared to Stephen Kingsley, who volleyed against the post. Clark then dived to his left for a vital stop from Vassell’s volley at the opposite end.

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Pic: SNS

It looked increasingly likely that the hosts would force an equaliser. It arrived on 68 minutes. Kennedy’s cross from the left was met by Lyons for a header across the balance of Clark and into the net. That imbued Killie with greater belief. Hearts switched to a three-man defence with the introduction of Odel Offiah and it looked like this tie was heading for extra-time.

Lowry came on with seconds remaining and had other plans. Shankland and Liam Boyce combined and, after the Northern Irishman’s cutback to Lowry, the Rangers loanee turned to curl a shot which nestled in the bottom corner. With that, Hearts were off to Hampden.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Rugby Park:

GK: Zander Clark

7 – Early save from Matty Kennedy and an important stop from Kyle Vassell in the second half.

RB: Toby Sibbick

6 – Lined up at right-back with Nathaniel Atkinson missing and used his speed to attack as much as possible.

RCB: Frankie Kent

6 – Perhaps not as convincing as he has been in recent weeks but still marshalled the defence well.

LCB: Kye Rowles

6 – Played a key part in Grant’s goal by collecting a loose ball and carrying it deep into Kilmarnock territory. Troubled at times by Vassell but sound overall.

LB: Stephen Kingsley

7 – Got forward to link with Alan Forrest down the left flank and hit the post with a volley.

CM: Cammy Devlin

6 – Charged around midfield and waded into tackles. Replaced at half-time having clashed heads with Kilmarnock’s Kyle Magennis. Was missed in the second half.

CM: Calem Nieuwenhof

6 – Put in some decent tackles and tried to pass forward from central midfield

AMR: Kenneth Vargas

6 – Couldn’t connect with Kingsley’s late cross. Pace was always a threat.

AMC: Jorge Grant

8 – A rare start for the Englishman and he took his opportunity with a well-struck goal. Also tried to get on the ball and create openings.

AML: Alan Forrest

7 – Back in the team with a chance to cement a regular spot. Displayed plenty of energy and running power.

ST: Lawrence Shankland

6 – Important touch to assist Grant for Hearts’ goal. Did not have a real chance of his own to speak of.

SUB: Peter Haring (for Devlin, 46 mins)

5 – Competed well as an anchor man in midfield.

SUB: Odel Offiah (for Forrest, 73 mins)

5 – Lined up at right wing-back and put in a decent shift.

SUB: Liam Boyce (for Grant, 82 mins)

4 – Introduced to add some attacking impetus and had a part in the winner.

SUB: Alex Lowry (for Vargas, 90 mins)

5 – Only on the park for seconds and scored the winner.

SUB: Beni Baningime (for Nieuwenhof, 90 mins)