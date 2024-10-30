Hearts suffered their first defeat under new head coach Neil Critchley as Kilmarnock overturned a 1-0 interval deficit to win 2-1 at Tynecastle Park. The result continued the Ayrshire club’s excellent record in the west of Edinburgh, where they have now lost just one of their last 11 visits.

Alan Forrest put Hearts ahead but second-half goals from Matty Kennedy and Kyle Vassell earned Kilmarnock an important win as they climbed into the top half of the Premiership. This result sent Hearts to the foot of the table after beating St Mirren and drawing with Hibs in Critchley’s first two league fixtures.

It was not exactly a poor performance from those in maroon, but some moments of defensive fragility cost them the game. They also didn’t trouble Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie enough during the evening despite enjoying 69 per cent possession. A decent first half gave way to a timid second 45 minutes as Kilmarnock punished the hosts ruthlessly. The physicality of Vassell was a major factor in their comeback.

This was the yearly Remembrance fixture at Tynecastle and therefore a minute’s silence took place before kick-off to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Kilmarnock had won six of their previous 10 visits to the Gorgie venue, with three draws and only one solitary Hearts victory during that period. It was a statistic Critchley was desperate to change.

Blair Spittal’s early shot from 22 yards drew an important save from McCrorie. Although Hearts started confidently, defender Kye Rowles was required to clear almost off his own goal line on 18 minutes as Kilmarnock striker Vassell’s delicate touch past goalkeeper Craig Gordon bounced towards the net.

Gordon held Danny Armstrong’s first-time attempt from Kennedy’s corner, and Joe Wright headed Kennedy’s cross over the crossbar as the interval approached. Kilmarnock had fashioned the clearer chances during the opening half and certainly looked capable of breaking the deadlock. However, despite looking vulnerable at that stage, Hearts beat them to it on 44 minutes with a superb flowing move.

Lawrence Shankland’s quick throw-in set Kenneth Vargas sprinting down the right. His low cutback found Blair Spittal on the edge of the Kilmarnock penalty area, and the midfielder’s first-time ball to Forrest was dispatched high beyond McCrorie. It was a perfect time to score just moments before half-time, particularly in light of the opportunities passed up by the opposition.

Visiting manager Derek McInnes clearly rallied his players during the interval and they restored parity on 57 minutes. Armstrong’s lofted ball in behind the Hearts back line saw Vassell put Frankie Kent under pressure. Kent did not deal with the ball and, after nudging the central defender out of the way, Vassell was blocked in the act of shooting before Kennedy expertly volleyed home the rebound.

Six minutes later, the Ayrshire side struck again to take a 2-1 advantage. David Watson’s long throw was helped on by Joe Wright and Vassell pivoted brilliantly inside the Hearts six-yard area to score. Critchley and McInnes made a series of substitutions and Hearts pressed forward relentlessly in search of an equaliser.

They monopolised the ball without being able to fashion many clear openings. A leveller did not materialise after four minutes of added time and they must now regroup for Saturday’s league trip to St Johnstone.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Both goals saw him exposed but he wasn't overly troubled otherwise. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Teenager started well but Kennedy troubled him more as the night went on. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Put in a series of headers, tackles and blocks. Will be disappointed he didn't withstand Vassell's nudge at the equaliser. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Cleared almost off his own goal line in the first half and was fairly steady at the back. | SNS Group Photo Sales