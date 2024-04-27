Final European placings are yet to be confirmed in the Scottish Premiership following this goalless draw at Rugby Park. For all Hearts’ domination during the game, they were kept at bay by Kilmarnock and their goal frame. The Edinburgh club still need two points to be mathematically certain of finishing third and securing European league-stage football next season.

Fourth-placed Kilmarnock know finishing in that position permits entry into the Europa League’s second qualifying round so they craved victory as much as Hearts as the Premiership’s post-split fixtures began. The Tynecastle side struck Killie’s crossbar twice during the first half and had command of midfield for much of the afternoon. Having done virtually everything but score, they left frustrated that it did not yield three points.

The visitors began with a three-man defence against a 4-4-2 system employed by the hosts. The opening stages were open and entertaining with some nice football played by both teams. Kilmarnock delivered some dangerous crosses in the final third, forcing defenders in maroon to head clear just yards from their own goal.

Hearts came closest to scoring on 23 minutes when Kenneth Vargas linked with strike partner Lawrence Shankland before rasping a left-footed drive off the crossbar. Steven Naismith’s side were passing the ball with precision on Rugby Park’s synthetic surface as they probed for an opening goal.

Another chance arrived on 37 minutes when Stephen Kingsley nodded a cross ball back towards the centre of the penalty area. Jorge Grant took it down with a superb spin but could only watch the onrushing Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis deflect his shot for a corner. When the resultant flag-kick was cleared, Cammy Devlin angled a fine shot off the bar from outside the penalty area.

Devlin was finding plenty space whenever he advanced in the inside-right channel and there was no doubt Hearts were in control of midfield. Having struck the goal frame twice, they needed to capitalise on the superiority in the second half. It was no surprise to see Kilmarnock introduce Brad Lyons to increase their numbers in the middle of the pitch.

The Tynecastle side continued pressing and Devlin repeatedly got forward as the match wore on. Vassell produced a neat turn and shot to sting the palms of Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark on 68 minutes - a reminder that the hosts could strike at any moment if their guests’ concentration slipped. They finished the game strongest, sensing the chance of a late winner against the overall run of play, but it did not materialise.

Clark made a late save from Marley Watkins and in the end both teams had to settle for a point each. Here are the Hearts player ratings from Rugby Park:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Reinstated after two games on the bench. Didn't have an awful lot to do. Late save to deny Watkins. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 8/10 As efficient and dependable as ever. Didn't put a foot wrong. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 8/10 Involved in an intriguing contest with Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell - a battle Kent won. Excellent in the air and on the ground. Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 8/10 Strong and composed on the left side of defence. Distributed the ball with intelligence, too. Photo Sales