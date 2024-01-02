Two superb finishes by Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland earned Hearts a winning start to 2024 in a keenly-contested affair against Livingston. Andrew Shinnie's late penalty halved the deficit to 2-1 before the Tynecastle side saw the game out.

The result increased their lead in third place in the Premiership to five points over fourth-placed Kilmarnock, who lost to Rangers at Ibrox. Shankland's header struck the Livingston crossbar in the first half and he also saw a penalty saved by Jack Hamilton during the first half. The hosts enjoyed a strong opening 45 minutes but then fell 2-0 behind after the interval when Hearts increased the pace.

Alan Forrest was one of the best players on the field against his former club. His balls created both Hearts goals in an energetic display. Vargas also looked lively in attack as he and Shankland struck two fine goals to ultimately decide the game.

Hearts were slightly weakened for this match with Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles both on international duty with Australia ahead of the Asian Cup. Peter Haring returned in midfield for his first start since 16 September, and his first appearance at all since 29 October at Ibrox. Livingston began the afternoon six points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership having lost 10 and drawn two of their last 12 games. They scored only three goals in that period.

Nonetheless, they came perilously close to opening the scoring inside two minutes against Hearts. James Penrice's corner was met by Ayo Obileye's powerful header which the visiting goalkeeper Zander Clark beat away. A second header by Kurtis Guthrie from another Penrice delivery did land in the net, but a VAR review ruled offside against the giant striker.

Livingston had started much stronger with a tenacious approach which denied their opponents time in possession. They also continued sending balls out to Penrice on the left flank. He got forward repeatedly to trouble Toby Sibbick - Atkinson's deputy at right wing-back for Hearts. The Tynecastle side threatened only fleetingly in front of around 5,000 travelling fans during the first period. From Haring's cross on 36 minutes, Shankland's headed back flick rebounded off the hosts' crossbar.

Kenneth Vargas shot narrowly wide of Hamilton's goal during the opening moments of the second half following Haring's intelligent through pass. Hearts were awarded a penalty soon after as the Livingston defender Mikey Devlin was penalised for fouling Alan Forrest as he raced across towards Alex Cochrane's incisive pass. However, Shankland's spot hit the legs of the diving Hamilton, and Sibbick's rebounded header cleared the crossbar.

Hearts didn't have to wait too long for a breakthrough. When Vargas exchanged passes with Forrest on 53 minutes, the Costa Rican scampered through to slide a low finish beyond Hamilton and give his team a priceless advantage. Ten minutes later it was 2-0 and again the impressive Forrest claimed the assist. His clipped ball from the right flank inside to Shankland was controlled before the captain measured an accurate finish with the outside of his right foot low into the corner of the net. It was his 14th goal in his last 16 games for club and country.

If the visitors should have been comfortable for the rest of the afternoon, a penalty for handball against Frankie Kent quickly changed things. A lengthy VAR delay finally confirmed the award and Shinnie converted past Clark on 79 minutes to add an extra edge to the final stages. Clark's legs saved a deflected effort from the Livingston substitute Michael Nottingham as home supporters urged their side forward.

The visitors saw the game out, though, and left West Lothian happy to pick up maximum points from a difficult game in which they did not reach peak performance. They are now unbeaten in five games.

