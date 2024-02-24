Rangers ended Hearts' 12-match unbeaten run with a ruthless performance to move five points clear of Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership. Goals from Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Cyriel Dessers had the hosts 3-0 ahead by half-time with the Tynecastle side off the pace and unable to prevent relentless Rangers attacks.

Dessers claimed the fourth early in the second period to underline the home team's superiority before substitute Fabio Silva made it 5-0. Hearts have shown resilience, character and quality throughout the winter but did not match those standards with a tame display in Glasgow. As strong as Rangers were, particularly in midfield, the Edinburgh side looked a shadow of the team they have been lately.

They will hope this performance is a one-off with important games to come next week against Hibs and Celtic, followed by the Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Morton. Sitting third in the Premiership, Steven Naismith would have expected his team to mount a better challenge to Rangers on the day, however they were comfortably beaten in all departments.

Rangers wasted no time signalling their intent with an opening goal after one minute and 17 seconds. Cortes drifted in from the left flank before a square pass to Diomande 22 yards out. His shimmy to the left evaded Beni Baningime and he then dispatched a left-footed drive through a cluster of bodies and low into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Zander Clark's net.

Dessers' solo run and shot forced Clark into a save on 14 minutes, and James Tavernier's thunderous 20-yard drive saw the Hearts keeper push the ball for a corner with another fine stop moments later. Clark could not hold Rivdan Yilmaz's attempt from distance on 18 minutes and spilled the ball to Dessers. However, the Nigerian internationalist had two attempts at converting the rebound and was thwarted by the ever-alert Clark both times.

John Lundstrum was dominating midfield alongside Diomande and Hearts were playing second fiddle if the truth be told. Too many slack passes from those in maroon gifted Rangers the ball and led to the game largely being played in Hearts' half. The home side went 2-0 ahead on 36 minutes. Kye Rowles hit Dujon Sterling with the ball and brought the midfielder down, but by then Tom Lawrence was off and running down the Rangers right. His square ball was struck first-time by Cortes into the same corner Diomande planted the first goal.

The third arrived moments before the interval. Former Tynecastle defender John Souttar angled a high ball deep into the Hearts penalty area, and Dessers peeled away from Rowles to place a downward header into the far corner with Clark helpless. At 3-0, the game was over as a contest as the half-time whistle sounded, but Rangers made it 4-0 two minutes after the restart. Hearts failed to clear a cross and the ball broke to Dessers, who rammed it high into the net from close range.

The visitors' response was a Kenneth Vargas effort which curled wide of Jack Butland's goal before Lawrence Shankland's shot was collected by the English goalkeeper. Those were brief moments of respite. Rangers struck again on 65 minutes when Lunstram delivered a no-look pass to Silva for a precise low strike across Clark and into the bottom corner.

That completed the scoring. Upon being substituted for Scott Fraser, Shankland threw the Hearts captain's armband into the air and it landed on the ground next to Calem Nieuwenhof, who then gave it to Clark for the closing stages. Jorge Grant and Kyosuke Tagawa both drew late saves from Butland, but by then any hope of a Hearts comeback had long since evaporated.

Read the reaction to the result here: Steven Naismith interview

Here are the Edinburgh club's player ratings from Ibrox:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Made a number of good saves to keep the score down and will be disappointed losing five goals. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Hearts' best defender who looked frustrated with others around him. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Won a a few challenges in defence. Some passes were slack. Photo Sales