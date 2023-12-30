Hearts recovered from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Ross County in a frenetic game at Tynecastle Park. Josh Sims and Yan Dhanda struck for the visitors in the second half before Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland scored to earn the home side a point.

An unconvincing Hearts display overall played into County's hands and they could have been further ahead before the hosts began their fightback. The equaliser arrived in controversial circumstances when the Highlanders tried to make a substitution but Hearts restarted play by taking a throw-in. They then built a move which led to Shankland restoring parity, leaving the County manager Derek Adams in a fit of touchline rage.

His team deserved something for a brave performance and Hearts showed admirable resilience and character to battle back after finding themselves 2-0 behind after an hour. They lacked rhythm and momentum at that stage, although they deserved credit for summoning enough courage to prise a point from what looked like a likely defeat.

With Barrie McKay and Beni Baningime missing through injury, Hearts needed inspiration in midfield and forward areas from returning loanee Alex Lowry. They also needed their goalkeeper, Zander Clark, to be alert to stop Dhanda's curling 20-yard shot nestling in the top corner after only a minute. The rebound was turned across goal by Jordan White for Ben Purrington to head into the net, but an offside call against White meant the scoreline remained blank.

Hearts responded as Frankie Kent stung Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw's hands with a left-footed effort. Kyosuke Tagawa should have scored from Alex Cochrane's low cross on 14 minutes as home pressure increased. However, County were still finding opportunities due to wayward distribution in defensive areas by the hosts. Calem Nieuwenhof's backward pass put Craig Halkett under pressure, his prod forward landed with County's Dhanda, who fed striker Simon Murray. Clark stopped Murray's initial attempt and then saved Sims' follow-up attempt.

Hearts appealed strongly for a penalty after half an hour when Nathaniel Atkinson's relentless attacking saw him go past Purrington and then cut inside. He appeared to be bundled over by the County full-back but referee Alan Muir remained impassive. By now, the Tynecastle side had changed their shape from 3-5-2 to what appeared a fluid 4-4-2, thus matching their guests.

The Highlanders enjoyed a strong first half and caused the locals plenty problems and it was no real surprise to see two Hearts changes for the second period. Alan Forrest and Yutaro Oda replaced Aidan Denholm and Kyosuke Tagawa respectively. Forrest was cautioned for simulation minutes after coming on. He exchanged passes with Lawrence Shankland and ran through on Laidlaw before trying to go past the goalkeeper. As Laidlaw slid in, Forrest skipped past and fell and was then shown a yellow card.

County moved ahead on 55 minutes. Murray sprinted down the right to deliver a low cross which was met by Sims sliding in near the six-yard line. His contact forced the ball the opposite way from the diving Clark and it rolled into the open net. Six minutes later, it was 2-0. Dhanda stepped up to bend a precise free-kick up and over the Hearts wall and into the net past a static Clark. Hearts were now starting defeat in the face.

Vargas reduced the deficit on 71 minutes. A long forward ball by Kent dropped in behind the County defenders and the Costa Rican showed an impressive turn of pace to reach it and steer it beneath the advancing Laidlaw. It took Hearts seven minutes to strike again. Atkinson's run down the right found Oda for a cross which landed with fellow substitute Stephen Kingsley. His touch found Calem Nieuwenhof, who supplied Shankland for a controlled low finish into the corner of the net.

Adams erupted in anger at that point. His team had been preparing to make a double substitution and fourth official Chris Fordyce had the electronic board in the air, but Hearts took a throw-in and referee Muir allowed play to restart. Seconds later, maroon shirts were celebrating the equaliser as Adams screamed furiously in the face of Fordyce.

Both sides pushed for a winning goal but it did not arrive and they had to settle for a point, which sees Hearts extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 First-half saves from Dhanda, Murray and Sims. Beaten twice after the break. Photo Sales

2 . CB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Early shot saved. County's physical forwards unsettled him at times. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Craig Halkett 6/10 Important first-half block on White's shot. Still working to get back to peak match sharpness. Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 The Australian was assured at centre-back but did not look as comfortable when moved to left-back before Kingsley came on. Photo Sales