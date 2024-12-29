Hearts contrived to throw away a 2-0 lead with two stoppage-time concessions against Ross County in Dingwall to leave their fans furious once again. James Wilson’s double and best efforts at dragging his team to safety were undone with two lapses in concentration as Josh Nisbet and Jordan White rescued a point for the hosts with goals on 97 and 99 minutes.

Wilson is quickly becoming a key player for the Edinburgh club despite making only 15 senior appearances to date. The 17-year-old scored both goals in this relegation six-pointer against County in Dingwall and was also the standout player afield. However, he could do nothing about the late capitulation which produced another round of boos from the travelling Hearts fans at full-time following defeat to Hibs three days ago.

A heavy pitch and opponents battling for their own Premiership safety made for an awkward mix for the visitors. It is the type of fixture they have previously been found wanting in this season, hence their position near the foot of the Premiership at kick-off. Neil Critchley’s players showed plenty bottle for the battle and perhaps thought the game was won at 2-0. County, though, never gave up and fought till the last whistle.

Wind and rain in Dingwall were always likely to hinder hopes of free-flowing football between these sides. Not that meetings between third bottom and second bottom of the league tend to demonstrate such quality. This was always going to be a scrap. A calf injury precluded Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and Ross County’s on-loan midfielder Aidan Denholm was not allowed to face his parent club.

Northern Irish striker Liam Boyce was back in the Hearts starting line-up for the first time since 29 August. He returned to his old place of work deputising for Shankland, with Adam Forrester and Jorge Grant also reinstated. It took Boyce just a minute to impact this match with a sublime slide pass through to Wilson. The teenager was free of defenders, controlled the ball on the run and dispatched a confident left-footed finish beneath the County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah.

The clenched fists of Hearts head coach Critchley in the technical area illustrated the importance of such an early goal. Many of the 1,600-strong away support began chanting Boyce’s name. Wilson’s pace continued casuing problems as he sprinted in behind the Ross County centre-backs Kacper Lopata and Ryan Leak at every opportunity. He raced on to James Penrice’s low cross after 15 minutes for a first-time shot which Amissah repelled with his legs.

Visiting goalkeeper Craig Gordon was first tested by Connor Randall’s powerful low drive on 30 minutes. Relentless rain made for treacherous conditions underfoot and Hearts were happy preserving their advantage until the interval. Jordan White’s introduction to County’s forward line for the second half was designed to unsettle the visitors. However, it was Wilson who again made an immediate impact once play restarted.

Blair Spittal’s instinctive first-time ball out to James Penrice allowed the full-back to gallop forward and deliver a delightful cross. Wilson was on the move and rose like an experienced veteran to glance Hearts’ second goal into the far corner of the net with his head. It was an expert finish for one so young, and the travelling fans were soon singing the teenager’s name.

Wilson would have got the chance of a hat-trick from the penalty spot moments later after Michee Efete pulled back Penrice. The incident began outside the area and appeared to continue inside. Referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot but then changed his mind after a VAR touchline review. Wilson was on the spot with ball in hand, only to be denied the opportunity.

Penrice was now a greater attacking threat for Hearts after County switched to a three-man defence at half-time. In midfield, Grant was enjoying an excellent afternoon. The away support behind Amissah’s goal were loving it at that stage. Musa Drammeh and Alan Forrest were next to hear songs struck up in their honour.

Boyce was denied a goal to cap a strong performance on 83 minutes. VAR confirmed he was offside when knocking a rebound into the net after Spittal’s vicious free-kick struck the home crossbar. A goal at that point would have put the result beyond doubt and County felt they were never out of the contest. They were correct to continue probing with long balls deep into opposition territory.

Wilson was substituted for Kenneth Vargas and Craig Halkett came on after nine minutes of stoppage-time began as Hearts tried to see the game out. Instead, they retreated too deep and County began sending balls into their penalty box. Nisbet scrambled what initially seemed a consolation on 97 minutes. Then, seconds later, the visitors failed to deal with a long ball launched towards their six-yard area, Gordon couldn’t collect as the ball landed on the wet turf and White converted into an empty net.

A game which should have been dead and buried had been allowed to squirm from the grasp of the Tynecastle side in a matter of seconds - and fans vented their fury again at full-time.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Dingwall:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 First-half save from Randall was important. Also stopped a late effort from Brophy but failed to collect the loose ball at the equaliser. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 7/10 Strong in the air with a number of important defensive headers. Probably his best display at senior level so far. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Reasonably comfortable but didn't like Ronan Hale's pace in behind him. | SNS Group Photo Sales