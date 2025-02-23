A gritty and determined Hearts display propelled them to within a point of the Premiership’s top six during a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone. For the ninth time in succession since August 2022, the Edinburgh club emerged victorious against their Perth counterparts to maintain an impressive run in this fixture. They had on-loan Belgian striker Elton Kabangu to thank for two vital goals at a muddy McDiarmid Park.

Kabangu’s sixth and seventh goals in seven Hearts appearances demonstrated his killer instincts after passing up numerous opportunities against Rangers last Sunday. His double was sufficient for three points despite Adama Sidibeh briefly heading St Johnstone level in the second half. The visitors coped well amid difficult conditions, although there will be some concern at how they defended after the interval. Too often they were static at cross balls, an issue which played a part in Sidibeh’s equaliser.

This result lifts Hearts from 10th to seventh place in the league and raises hope that they will secure a top-six spot before the split. They host St Mirren at Tynecasltle Park on Wednesday before travelling across the capital to play rivals Hibs at Easter Road next Sunday. St Johnstone remain rooted to the foot of the table and six points adrift of second-bottom Dundee.

The McDiarmid Park pitch passed a pre-match inspection despite rain over the weekend leaving it sodden. Soft underfoot conditions made attractive passing football difficult even before factoring in the gusty wind. Around 2,000 Hearts fans journeyed up the A9 hoping to see their team push further towards the Premiership’s top six.

St Johnstone striker Sidibeh offered early threat through his pace, although the game generally evolved into a predictably scrappy affair. A moment of quality manifested itself on the half-hour mark when Barry Douglas’ attempted clearance hit Jorge Grant at close-range. Grant then released James Wilson down the right flank. The teenager sprinted forward for a low cross which Grant ran on to, forcing a decent save from the Saints goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Hearts forced the opener moments later. A patient passing move started by Beni Baningime saw the ball moved to Blair Spittal and out to the advancing left-back James Penrice. His low delivery found Lawrence Shankland, who turned to hit a left-footed strike at goal. The ball rolled across the six-yard box and Kabangu was alert to react quickly and slide it into the net from close range on 36 minutes.

The Union Saint-Gilloise loanee looked delighted but his team were fortunate not to concede an immediate equaliser. Michael Steinwender’s scuffed clearance landed at Graham Carey’s feet, however the Irishman’s attempt to lob Craig Gordon was wayward. Then, at the other end, came a shot by Spittal from Michael Steinwender’s pass which Fisher was equal to.

Some static Hearts defending was punished early in the second half when Sidibeh headed the equaliser. He peeled away from Jamie McCart as Carey was given time and space to send a precise left-footed cross towards the back post. The unmarked Gambian then had a straightforward task to head into the net.

Only a stunning save by Gordon prevented St Johnstone taking the lead minutes later. The Scotland internationalist somehow got his left arm to Sam Curtis’ close-range header - again at the back post - from substitute Stephen Duke-McKenna’s dangerous cross, and Penrice headed the ball over for a corner. Just as the Tynecastle side began to look vulnerable, they restored their advantage through Kabangu.

Steinwender’s forward pass through the home midfield found Shankland, who turned to send an equally impressive through ball to Kabangu on the run. The striker took a touch and dispatched a ruthless low finish past Fisher and into the net with his left foot. He seemed motivated to atone for all the frustration of last weekend’s missed chances against Rangers - and is now top scorer this season at Tynecastle ahead of Spittal.

Despite being in control again, Hearts were guilty of more passive defending on 68 minutes and had a fortunate escape. Curtis’ cross again looped over a number of defenders standing still, and Drey Wright got in ahead of the visiting substitute Gerald Taylor to head the ball home via the underside of the crossbar. Thankfully for those from Edinburgh, an offside flag disallowed the goal. They experienced further relief on 80 minutes when the unmarked Carey tried to steer Duke-McKenna’s free-kick towards goal with his weaker right foot, and the ball rolled past the far post.

Although Saints pressed for a second equaliser, Hearts held out to take three huge points back to Edinburgh. It was an important start to a big week as the club look to push towards the Premiership’s European places.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from McDiarmid Park:

