Lawrence Shankland's predatory goalscoring instincts once again proved decisive for Hearts as they recorded a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. The result took the Edinburgh club's unbeaten run into double figures and exemplified their current momentum in the cinch Premiership.

The Scotland striker claimed his 50th goal for Hearts in what was an efficient display by the visitors. They controlled a lot of the ball and required a moment of expertise from their captain to secure another three points. Shankland's contribution has proven pivotal on so many occasions last season and this, underlining his value in Gorgie.

It was another useful result for Hearts from a game which overall was unspectacular. St Johnstone remain five points above the relegation zone having not threatened too much during the evening. They would have probably taken a point but for Shankland's intervention. He was even in place to clear a header by the Saints substitute Nicky Clark off his own goal line later in the second half.

St Johnstone's Connor Smith and Ryan McGowan were both facing their former employers, Smith doing so for the first time since leaving Gorgie permanently last month. Hearts handed recent loan signing Scott Fraser his first start and reinstated Stephen Kingsley after illness. They dominated possession from kick-off and the St Johnstone full-back Luke Robinson incurred an early caution for a sliding in late on Kenneth Vargas.

Dimitar Mitov made the first proper save of the evening when he held Kingsley's drive from an acute angle on 25 minutes. Kenneth Vargas also headed Dexter Lembikisa's cross wide for Hearts. St Johnstone eased their way into proceedings as the first half progressed, however clear scoring chances for either team were almost non-existent.

Smith drove a 22-yard shot at the visiting goalkeeper Zander Clark shortly after the second half commenced. At the opposite end, Fraser's raking crossfield ball was taken down by Alan Forrest before an angled right-footed shot which flew just past Mitov's left post. The Saints goalkeeper then collected Frankie Kent's header from Alex Cochrane's free-kick.

Hearts forced a breakthrough on 54 minutes and it was no surprise that Shankland was responsible. Kent's long ball forward bounced in behind the St Johnstone defence, Shankland touched it past McGowan and collected it before a composed low finish past the advancing Mitov. It was the Scotland internationalist's 23rd goal in all competitions this season and his 11th in his last 10 appearances.

Saints appealed for a penalty when substitute Adama Sidibeh's volley struck Cochrane's arm, but a VAR review ordained no infringement. Then Shankland cleared a header from another sub, Clark, off his own goal line. The hosts were pushing for an equaliser in what was their strongest spell of the night. The visitors responded when Lembikisa's attempt from distance was fisted clear by Mitov.

After six minutes of injury time, the final whistle sounded to confirm Hearts' ninth victory from their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from McDiarmid Park:

