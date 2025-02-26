A much-improved second-half performance earned Hearts the victory they needed to usurp St Mirren and move into the Premiership’s top six. The Tynecastle side were jeered off at half-time as Mikael Mandron’s goal left them 1-0 behind. James Wilson and Calem Nieuwenhof produced two superbly-taken goals to overhaul that deficit, and substitute Kenneth Vargas scored in stoppage-time to complete a 3-1 win for another huge three points.

Following a well-publicised VAR error in their game against Rangers two weeks ago, Hearts saw technology go against them again in this match. St Mirren’s Killian Phillips was red-carded for piling late into Jamie McCart on 70 minutes, but referee Euan Anderson changed that to a caution after reviewing footage of the incident. It mattered not in the end as the hosts enjoyed a deserved victory ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

This result leaves Hearts sixth in the league table, just five points behind Aberdeen in third spot. The Edinburgh club will now quietly have their eyes on qualifying for European competition at the end of a season which was looking catastrophic before Christmas.

Whilst St Mirren named an unchanged team following their weekend victory at Ibrox, Hearts manager Neil Critchley gave recent signing Sander Kartum his first start in midfield. He was joined by Nieuwenhof, who made the team for the first time in nearly 12 months following a hamstring injury. There was also a place for right-back Gerald Taylor in the first XI for the first time since he injured his knee against St Mirren in Paisley last September.

Play was frequently stopped for minor fouls during the first half and, if the truth be told, noteworthy incidents were a rarity. The visitors heaped high balls on top of the home defence without much initial joy. Hearts didn’t fashion any properly clear scoring chances during the opening 45 minutes and struggled to put quality balls into the opposition penalty box.

St Mirren weren’t playing scintillating stuff but, from a 37th-minute lofted cross, they scrambled the first goal of the night. Right wing-back Ryan Alebiosu’s left-footed delivery landed for his opposite wing-back Declan John to strike at goal. The ball ricocheted off Hearts defender Michael Steinwender and Mandron reacted to stroke a cool finish past Craig Gordon into the net.

Hearts needed more width and to move the ball at a higher tempo, with their supporters growing frustrated into the second half. Gordon’s legs stopped a shot from the visiting substitute Toyosi Olusanya as the Paisley side sensed the chance for a second. However, it was the home team who struck next to level the scoreline at 1-1 on 55 minutes. James Penrice’s outswinging left-footed cross was hoisted into the air by Richard Taylor, and young Wilson showed composure beyond his years to control the ball on his thigh and flick it past goalkeeper Zach Hemming with his instep before it touched the ground.

That inspired Hearts to strike again seven minutes later. Sander Kartum’s driving run from midfield ended with a slipped pass towards Lawrence Shankland near the edge of the penalty area. The ball broke to Elton Kabangu, who touched it back to Nieuwenhof. He promptly switched it onto his right foot for a beautiful arcing shot away from the diving Hemming and into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The evening’s most controversial moment arrived on 70 minutes when St Mirren’s physicality went a step too far. McCart headed clear as Phillips jumped in late and caught him on the head with his shoulder. Referee Anderson showed Phillips a red card for violent conduct, but after reviewing a touchline monitor he downgraded that to a yellow. The home support felt aggrieved and this game was now simmering with tension.

Critchley introduced substitutes to freshen up his team for the closing stages. Perhaps he also had Sunday in mind. Two of the replacements, Jorge Grant and Vargas, combined to put the ball in the net in stoppage-time following clever backheel from Shankland. After another VAR review for possible offside, the goal stood. The final whistle brought cheers of joy and relief as Hearts now head to Easter Road having lost only one of their last 11 matches. If they maintain this form, a European place is well within their grasp come May.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Made saves when required but wasn't overly troubled by St Mirren. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Gerald Taylor 7/10 Needed a strong display to prove himself to Critchley and overall didn't disappoint - although he probably allowed John too much space at the opening goal. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 7/10 Mopped up a lot, read the play well, cut out crosses. Couldn't do anything about the ricochet for St Mirren's goal. | SNS Group Photo Sales