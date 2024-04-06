Minus the Premiership’s top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland and influential midfielder Beni Baningime, Hearts fashioned a gutsy 2-1 victory at St Mirren. Both Shankland and Baningime were ill and unavailable for the trip to Paisley but their team-mates earned three valuable points in their absence.

Jorge Grant’s penalty had Hearts ahead at half-time before a Mikael Mandron own goal put clear daylight between the teams. Olutoyosi Olusanya’s solo goal reduced the deficit to 2-1 and guaranteed a tense finish to this encounter. The Tynecastle side saw out the win to remain 11 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock in the league table.

The SMiSA Stadium was sold out with the home side pushing to cement their own top-six place. They did so courtesy of Hibs’ defeat at home to St Johnstone. Severe gales around the country were not conducive to free-flowing football as Storm Kathleen took hold. That meant any aerial pass became caught in the wind and made anticipating play very difficult for both teams.

St Mirren had the wind behind them for the first half but Hearts moved ahead on 33 minutes. Referee Alan Muir conducted a touchline monitor review before concluding that Marcus Fraser had handled the ball trying to block Kenneth Vargas’ shot. Grant stepped up to convert the resultant penalty with confidence.

As an unremarkable opening period drew to a close, the notion arrived that one more Hearts goal would probably put this match to bed. They broke forward seconds after the restart but Vargas’ effort from Cammy Devlin’s tee-up bounced wide of target. Vargas threatened again moments later after meandering run.

Stephen Kingsley had not reappeared for the second half, presumably due to injury. The Hearts defence stayed solid enough, although goalkeeper Zander Clark did produce an instinctive save to prevent an own goal after Frankie Kent tackled St Mirren striker Olusanya. Then came the second goal the Edinburgh club craved. Alex Cochrane’s corner ricocheted off a couple of bodies and appeared to strike Mikael Mandron before trundling over the line for an own goal.

The hosts responded quickly and halved the deficit on 68 minutes. Dexter Lembikisa was caught in possession by Olusanya on the halfway line, and the Englishman sprinted off towards goal. He was chased by two opponents but remained composed enough to prod his finish beyond Clark.

The nature of this game was now considerably more frantic with the scoreline at 2-1. Devlin tackled Alex Gogic to win the ball 30 yards out and set off for goal. However, closed down by the St Mirren keeper Zach Hemming, he delayed a square ball to Vargas and Hemming blocked what was an excellent scoring chance.

The home support appealed for a penalty on 84 minutes when substitutes Conor McMenamin and Aidan Denholm collided inside the Hearts box. After another monitor check, referee Muir decreed there was no infringement. Six minutes of stoppage-time ensued before the final result was confirmed.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Paisley:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Very little to do until St Mirren scored.

2 . RCB: Stephen Kingsley 6/10 Solid enough in the first half but did not reappear after the break.

3 . CB: Frankie Kent 8/10 A tower of strength in the centre of Hearts' defence. Won almost every ball in the air.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Didn't put a foot wrong. Read St Mirren's long forward balls well.