Two goals from the star striker, a clean sheet and three points - what more could Hearts fans have asked for as an early Christmas present?

The Jambos were well worth their 2-0 win over visitors St Mirren with a number of pleasing performances across the park in front of 18,7171 at Tynecastle. Lawrence Shankalnd was Man of the Match with two terrific goals but there were so many other pleasing performances from the likes of Baningime, Denholm and Halkett.

Hearts had the bulk of possession throughout the match but saw all of the ball in the early phases and had two efforts go narrowly wide - first from an early Alex Cochrane free kick then from a Nathaniel Atkinson effort. St Mirren's first real chance came in the 26th minute when they won a free kick about 20 yards out but Kiltie's effort went harmlessly wide with Clark watching all the way.

Hearts were perhaps guilty of being sloppy in possession at times in the first and St Mirren looked to move the ball directly when they won it half but were unable to ever test Zander Clark. The opener then came on 35 minutes as the visitors failed to clear the ball from a corner and Cochrane won it back and crossed from the left with Shankland at the back post with a free header to score his 14th goal of the season.

Hearts continued on the front foot in the second half and didn't have to wait long to double their lead and it was a moment of individual brilliance from the skipper with a superb touch and shot from 18 yards into the top corner which left Hemming with no chance. Shankland had chances for a third, first when Beni Baningime, who had an excellent game, won the ball back high in the St Mirren half and slipped it through to Shankland but he didn't connect well and Hemmig was able to get down and tip it round the post.

St Mirren's best chance came when they whipped a free kick into the box from deep and Gogig rose highest to meet it in the area but Clark dived well to his right to palm it round the post from the former Hibs man. From the resulting corner the ball was cleared only as far as Thierry Small who struck his effort well and it would have gone in but Kye Rowles was on the line to clear the danger away.